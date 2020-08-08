South Sudan president suspends reform of security sector

August 7, 2020 (JUBA)- South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir stopped plans to reform the security sector and replace the head of the Internal Security Bureau to avoid further rifts within the already polarized institution.

In line with the revitalized peace agreement, the transitional government has to "design and implement security sector reforms and security sector transformation, to include the restructuring and reconstitution of institutions".

Multiple security sources close to the president told Sudan Tribune on Thursday that Kiir decided to suspend a plan to reform the security sector due to the ongoing tensions within the security service.

"There was a plan to remove the Director-General of the Internal Security Bureau Akol Koor Kuc," said the source under the cover of anonymity.

"In the peace agreement, there is a provision on the security sector reform. The president is obliged by the agreement to act but there are people who feel it is not the time to make changes. This has been the situation”, he further said.

Kuc who has been heading the internal bureau has been accused of grave human rights violations. His name is mentioned in a report of UN experts in 2019. Also, A human rights defender who managed recently to fly to the United States Peter Biar Ajak accused him of planning to kill him on presidential order.

Last May, a series of opinion articles were published in different media including Sudan Tribune denouncing a smear campaign against the head of the internal security service. accusing him of supplying weapons to Murle in Pibor.

Ateny Wek Ateny, South Sudan’s presidential press secretary, held a press conference in Juba on Friday to dismiss Ajak accusations against President Kiir and the head of his internal security apparatus.

Ajak’s problem "is fear itself and such paranoia is the genesis of his return to the U.S," Atney said.

(ST)