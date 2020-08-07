 
 
 
Friday 7 August 2020

South Sudan discuss ways to fund domestic food production

August 7, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese presidency Friday held a meeting to discuss ways to fund a food security plan aiming to increase domestic food production.

Josephine Lagu (ST photo)The meeting was chaired by First Vice President Riek Machar Teny and attended Vice President James Wani head of the economic cluster, Josephine Lagu Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, and Governor of the Bank of South Sudan, among others.

Speaking after the meeting Lagu stated that the purpose of the meeting was o explore ways of securing funding for the minister of agriculture to execute its agricultural projects.

"The country is facing food insecurity and therefore the main objective of the ministry of agriculture is to ensure that the in the next few years there will be sufficient food for domestic consummation and if possible for export," she further said.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), at least a third of South Sudanese are now food insecure.

Also, the international organisation stressed that food security has deteriorated at an alarming rate since the outbreak of the civil war from 2013 to 2018.

Furthermore, due to its significant dependence on imported food from the regional markets, the mobility restrictions imposed to limit the spread of COVID 19 led to the rise in food prices following the decrease in supplies from the region.



  • 8 August 08:30, by Lual89

    "South Sudan discuss ways to fund domestic food production"
    These are what South Sudanese and our lowly informed politicians or foreign puppets/stooges and much of lazy citizenry should be put their energies in discussing that wasting their times about yabbing about cheap politics 24/7 and would want other countries to feeding their sorry emaciated bodies. But to tell people who have been>>>

    • 8 August 08:36, by Lual89

      ’conditioned to live on free things all their lives’, that their are no free things on this planet earth is like telling a dead wood or a stone to listen. If you even tell our people to move out of these filthy so-called *UN compounds and start farming our lands to have enough food to eat and sell the surpluses to other countries and pay taxes for services to be delivered.>>>

      • 8 August 08:44, by Lual89

        But would look at threateningly that you may part of their so-called corrupt people in the government missing their so-called "resources". There is nothing worse on this planet earth than to be lowly informed and poorly educated. We have all the land and the water we need in our country. But badly *produced US and some shifty countries’ Genetically produced food (GMF)* are what our fools always>>>

        • 8 August 08:51, by Lual89

          wanted to be fed GMF foods and then continue with their Ngundeng Buong magician politicking about the their so-called Dinkas/Jenges A and Jaangs/Jenges Z. But the criminals have been informed times and times that the Dinkas/Jaangs/Jenges are not playing games with their foreign puppets/stooges some of these days. There are a lot low lives in Kenya, Abesha (so-called ethiopia), Rwanda, North Sudan>

