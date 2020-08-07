 
 
 
Sudanese army, SPLM-N al-Hilu trade accusations over attacks on civilians

A Woman and child herding cattle in Nyaro, South Kordofan, (Getty Images)August 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army and the SPLM-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu on Friday traded accusations about attacks on civilians in South Kordofan State.

While the parties failed to make progress in the stalled talks in Juba, there are reports on increasing separate attacks reviving concerns that this recurrent violence may lead to the resumption of military confrontation between the two sides in spite of the declared unilateral cessation of hostilities.

In a statement on Friday, the Sudanese army said that SPLA-N al-Hilu fighters planted mines and ambushed shepherds on their way from southern to northern Sudan in the Khor Al Waral area of South Kordofan State. The statement added that herdsmen were escorted by an army force.

The attack resulted in the killing of several civilians and soldiers in addition to the destruction of military and civilian equipment, further said the statement without giving an indication on the number of human casualties.

The army affirmed its commitment to ensuring free movement of its citizens and the exercise of their normal lives, while it fully adheres to the ceasefire and confidence-building measures.

Khor Al-Warl area is located southeast of Dilling town and it is one of the areas under the control of the SPLM-N al-Hilu.

For its part, the SPLM-N al-Hilu accused the government militia of repeatedly violating the ceasefire and deliberately using military force to secure transit of livestock to Al Quoz areas.

The rebel statement said the Sudanese government troops displaced many residents from their areas.

Further, it pointed out that the SPLM-N al-Hilu negotiating team had quitted the peace negotiating to protest similar attacks on 14 October 2019.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu condemned the new attacks and affirmed they would not stand idly by as civilians in the Movement controlled areas are targeted.

The Movement "will not hesitate to defend and protect them," stressed the statement.

(ST)

