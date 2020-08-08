

August 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan Saturday voiced reservations about a travel warning issued by the U.S. State Department advising American against travelling to Sudan and called to not discourage the democratic transformation in the country.

On 6 August, the State Department issued a new travel warning calling on its nationals to reconsider travel to Sudan due to COVID-19, crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict.

In response, the foreign ministry in Khartoum issued a statement on Saturday rejecting the American warning and referred to "the great change brought about by the December Revolution, in terms of political stability, freedom of demonstrations, and protection of the lives and rights of Sudanese nationals and foreigners alike."

Sudanese government further referred to the ongoing peace talks with the armed groups in Juba that have reached their final stages and its cooperation with the United States and the international community to combat terrorism in Sudan and in the region.

Further, the statement called on Sudan’s international partners to "prove and strengthen their commitments to support the transitional period in Sudan, and not to discourage or disrupt the democratic transition."

Also, it called for "supporting Sudan’s openness to the international community through high-level strategic dialogue mechanisms to serve the interests of all parties and to consolidate international peace and security."

The US State Department still places Sudan on the list of the state sponsors of terrorism, despite its recognition of the political change in the country and that Sudan is no longer a supporter of terrorism.

Washington which took nearly a year to conduct a "process" aiming to remove Sudan from the blacklist now is calling on the transitional government to pay more than $ 435 million in compensation to the victims of terrorist operations carried out by al-Qaeda against US interests.

Sudan succeeded in paying $ 70 million to the USS Cole victims, but it is struggling to collect $335 million for the victims of the U.S. embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam.

The transitional government is dealing with a huge economic crisis, demonstrations by the supporters of the revolution to achieve is goals and intermittent protests organized by Islamist currents calling for its overthrow.

Despite the official reassurances of their support to Sudan, Sudanese seem puzzled by the position of the American administration and now by the fresh calls by U.S. Congressmen calling to postpone the STT removal process until the next year to secure more money from Sudan in compensation for the US victims.

