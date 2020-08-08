 
 
 
UN appoints Sudanese female Sudan as UNICEF Deputy Executive Director

August 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed a Sudanese national Hannan Sulieman as Assistant Secretary-General to serve as the Deputy Executive Director, Management for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Hannan Sulieman (UN photo)Sulieman who served in the UNICEF spans for over 27 years, was the Acting Deputy Executive Director for more than a year since February 2019.

"Her expertise in management, operations, and policy have ensured optimal performance of several UNICEF divisions," said the UN in a statement announcing her appointment.

The international diplomat previously served as Chief of Staff and Director of the Office of the Executive Director (2016-2019).

Suleiman served in UNICEF regional and country offices, notably as Deputy Regional Director, Middle East and North Africa, where she contributed to UNICEF’s regional and global policies and strategies and provided programme and operational support to Country Offices in the region.

She also held Deputy Representative positions in Egypt and Somalia where she provided direction for programme planning and implementation to achieve country programme objectives. In that capacity, she oversaw UNICEF’s programme response to the Somalia famine in 2011.

The Sudanese national previously worked the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in the office of Relief, Recovery and Reconstruction.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

