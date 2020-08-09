4 killed in renewed clashes in Eastern Sudan

August 9, 2020 (PORT SUDAN) - Four people were killed and 35 others injured in Port Sudan on Sunday in the latest tribal clashes between the Nuba and Beni Amer groups.

Tribal violence flared in Sudan across the country after the collapse of the former regime for different reasons.

In eastern Sudan, the Beni Amer and Nuba have clashed several times since August 2019 despite government efforts to reconcile the two groups.

Eyewitnesses told the Sudan Tribune on Sunday: "The violence occurred when a group of Beni Amer intercepted a peaceful march organized by Nuba individuals to deliver a memorandum to the governor of the state when they crossed their neighbourhood."

The people of Nubia had handed over a memorandum to the governor of the sea on Sunday to protest against the "racist statements" against their "son Lt General Shams al-Din Kabbashi" a member of the Sovereign Council in Omdurman last Thursday.

"The events left 4 dead and 35 different injuries, including 4 members of the regular forces, all with firearms," said the Central Doctors Committee in a statement on Sunday.

Medical sources expected death numbers to rise due to the seriousness of the wounds of many of the injured.

The local authorities in the Red Sea State have declared a curfew in the neighbourhoods where clashes took place from 05.00 pm until 06.00 am.

The regular forces deployed in the area have been also authorized to open fire if they fail to contain any further violence and to disperse the two sides through tear gas and batons.

