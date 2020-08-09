Sudan’s Hamdok resumes efforts to convince Darfur rebel leader to join peace process

August 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said he resumed his efforts to convince a holdout rebel leader in Darfur to join the peace process.

Abdel Wahid al-Nur (Getty Images)

The head of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid Nur refused to take part in the Juba mediated peace talks saying the negotiations are on power-sharing not on the root causes of the conflict.

Nur who has refused to take part in any negotiations after Abuja process for peace in Darfur (2004-2006) recently said he would return to Sudan and hold a comprehensive conference for peace but he did not elaborate on its agenda nor when he would launch it.

"The Prime Minister informed the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) that he had resumed his efforts to persuade Abdel Wahid Nur to engage in the peace negotiations," said a political official told Sudan Tribune under the condition of anonymity.

The sources pointed out that Hamdok informed the FFC that he had remained in touch with Nur, and he pledged to her to make additional efforts with him.

The SLM-AW on 24 March 24, 2020, postponed the launch of his initiative for peace in Sudan due to the epidemic.

The group at the time reaffirmed the seriousness of its initiative and pledged to resume it as soon as possible" after the lifting of exceptional restrictions and measures imposed to stop the spread of the CODI-19.

On 30 September 2019, al-Nur met with Hamdok in Paris but he distanced himself from the military component of the transitional government and the FFC formed government.

"We are not recognising the military council and we are not recognising the new government," he said after the meeting.

