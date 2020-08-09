Sudan’s cabinet, FFC to meet local groups over rejected governors

August 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A joint delegation including the Council of Ministers and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) begins on Monday a visit to states where the newly appointed civilian governors have been rejected by some social and political components.
On July 12, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok appointed civilian governors for the country’s 18 states, after months of popular pressure to take the step.
However, some social components in some states, especially South Darfur and Kassala, have expressed their rejection of the appointed governor.
"A joint delegation including the FFC and the cabinet will visit the states where some components reject to the appointed governor," a member of the FFC Central Leadership Council Ahmed Hadara told the Sudan Tribune Sunday.
Hadra added that the delegation will visit the states of North Kordofan, Kassala and the Red Sea, in addition to the states of the five Darfur region.
He said that the delegation will seek to narrow the gaps between the groups that reject the governors and those who back them with the aim of reaching a compromise.
"We want everyone to cooperate with the civilian governors and then create a suitable environment for their work."
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
False escape of Peter Biar Ajak from South Sudan to America 2020-08-07 15:58:45 By Steve Paterno In a dramatic fashion, Peter Biar Ajak, a South Sudanese political dissident, wrote an opinion article in World Street Journal (WSJ), published on July 23, 2020, the same day he (...)
How we can construct a shared vision for South Sudan’s future? 2020-08-01 09:21:58 David Nyuol Vincent To craft a shared vision for the future of South Sudan is difficult but not impossible. To surpass the perilous situation in which we are in now, we need to learn to (...)
Establish capable security force in Darfur 2020-08-01 07:43:40 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Darfur region is destined to continue bleeding. Those who believe in that openly say whether Omer Al-Bashir is still in the rule of Sudan or deposed, the region of (...)
MORE