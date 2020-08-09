Sudan’s cabinet, FFC to meet local groups over rejected governors



August 9, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A joint delegation including the Council of Ministers and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) begins on Monday a visit to states where the newly appointed civilian governors have been rejected by some social and political components.

On July 12, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok appointed civilian governors for the country’s 18 states, after months of popular pressure to take the step.

However, some social components in some states, especially South Darfur and Kassala, have expressed their rejection of the appointed governor.

"A joint delegation including the FFC and the cabinet will visit the states where some components reject to the appointed governor," a member of the FFC Central Leadership Council Ahmed Hadara told the Sudan Tribune Sunday.

Hadra added that the delegation will visit the states of North Kordofan, Kassala and the Red Sea, in addition to the states of the five Darfur region.

He said that the delegation will seek to narrow the gaps between the groups that reject the governors and those who back them with the aim of reaching a compromise.

"We want everyone to cooperate with the civilian governors and then create a suitable environment for their work."

(ST)