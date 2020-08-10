South Sudan peace partners strike deal on state governments

August 10, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan peace partners on Monday signed an agreement on the power-sharing at the regional level for the 10 states.

The agreement was inked by Paul Mayom Akec, on behalf of the SPLM-IG, Henry Dihah Odwar for the SPLM-IO, Gabriel Changson Chan on behalf of SSOA and Peter Mayen Majongdit for the OPP.

According to the deal, the SPLM-IG and SPLM-IO will appoint each three deputy governors, one deputy governor for SSOA while the OPP will get three deputy governors.

It is worth noting that the OPP had to get a governor but ceded it to the SPLM-IFG of President Salva Kiir as the latter insisted to get six instead of five governors.

For the governor advisors there will five positions, one will go to the majority, one will be allocated to the opposition and one for the alliance.

The government of every state will include 17 ministers, 9 to the SPLM-IG, five for the SPLM-IO, two for the alliance and one for the OPP.

Concerning the 10 State Legislative Assemblies, SPLM-Salva Kiir will appoint five speakers, while the SPLM led by Riek Machar has three, and one for each of the two other political groups.

There are 51 MPs in every state parliament. The majority will be represented by 28 seats while the opposition will have 14, the SSOA 5 seats and the OPP 4 seats.

(ST)