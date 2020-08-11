Over 70 killed in South Sudan’s Tonj following clashes between SSPDF, armed civilians

August 11, 2020 (JUBA) - Over 70 people were killed as a result of clashes in Tonj East County of Warrap State between South Sudanese army and armed civilians during the weekend, UN spokesman reported on Tuesday

"The violence was sparked by a disagreement over a disarmament exercise being conducted in the area. During the fighting, the local market in Romich was reportedly looted and some shops were burnt to the ground," said UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Tuesday.

Dujarric added that the UNMISS was informed about the fighting by the local authority.

Local residents sources said the clashes erupted following the killing of a youth by a soldier in the market during a wrangle.

The youth refused to render his weapon to the army which is carrying out a disarmament campaign in the area.

Following what his family members attacked the base of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF).

Last July, the army launched a disarmament campaign in Warrap State in a bid to reduce intercommunal clashes in the country. However, locals resist the exercise saying the security forces do not offer protection.

Many women and children fled in fear of their lives, after the attack. Also, a UNMISS peacekeeping patrol is on its way to assess the security situation.

"The Mission is urging all those involved in the violence to lay down their weapons and to help restore calm for the sake of their communities," said the statement.

The UNMISS continues to engage with political and community leaders to prevent further conflict. It will support locally-led reconciliation efforts, it added.

(ST)