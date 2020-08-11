 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 11 August 2020

Over 70 killed in South Sudan’s Tonj following clashes between SSPDF, armed civilians

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 11, 2020 (JUBA) - Over 70 people were killed as a result of clashes in Tonj East County of Warrap State between South Sudanese army and armed civilians during the weekend, UN spokesman reported on Tuesday

Tonj East municipality (ST photo) "The violence was sparked by a disagreement over a disarmament exercise being conducted in the area. During the fighting, the local market in Romich was reportedly looted and some shops were burnt to the ground," said UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Tuesday.

Dujarric added that the UNMISS was informed about the fighting by the local authority.

Local residents sources said the clashes erupted following the killing of a youth by a soldier in the market during a wrangle.

The youth refused to render his weapon to the army which is carrying out a disarmament campaign in the area.

Following what his family members attacked the base of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF).

Last July, the army launched a disarmament campaign in Warrap State in a bid to reduce intercommunal clashes in the country. However, locals resist the exercise saying the security forces do not offer protection.

Many women and children fled in fear of their lives, after the attack. Also, a UNMISS peacekeeping patrol is on its way to assess the security situation.

"The Mission is urging all those involved in the violence to lay down their weapons and to help restore calm for the sake of their communities," said the statement.

The UNMISS continues to engage with political and community leaders to prevent further conflict. It will support locally-led reconciliation efforts, it added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 12 August 07:44, by Mayendit

    The correct reported it said, more than 120 people have died in the clashes between SSPDF soldiers and the Gelweng youths of Luanyjang communities. Now the Spokesman of the SSPDF government is not telling accurately because the government is not willingly to take responsibility and we all know the SSPDF have done a terrible mistake.

    repondre message

  • 12 August 07:50, by Joyuma John

    Disarmament exercise for it to be for life can not be forceful,for it to hold first of all treat why communities armed themselves in first place and they must voluntarily surrender their weapons.

    repondre message

  • 12 August 07:55, by Mayendit

    For South Sudanese who have not understood the root cause of the fighting between the SSPDF and the Luachjang youths of Tonj East county is that, one the Primary Student come along SSPDF soldiers and he was ask to sit down for no reason then, they told boy to remove his handkerchief on his head and the boy said to them why do I take off for what?.The boy was trying to leave and he was shot at his

    repondre message

    • 12 August 08:09, by Mayendit

      He was shot at his back and another boy was also shot dead this is why the Gelweng youths got involved because the SSPDF were behave like the real enemies and it was not about disagreement for disarmament exercises but the SSPDF acting so terrible. The SSPDF pointing theirs big weapons such many PKM and 12.7 mm machines guns and the Tanks. About 600 cows left dead at the Cattle camps unarmed child

      repondre message

    • 12 August 08:27, by Joyuma John

      Mayendit,
      this is a madness of highest order, how come a trained soldier shot a mere civilian moreover a student who was on barehanded on a minor issue like that, or may be they were misinformed to act so.

      repondre message

      • 12 August 09:25, by Mayendit

        Joyuma John
        Brother, it is unbelievable that, the SSPDF soldiers didn’t to focus on their disarmament exercises because those two boys were not fully parts the arms youths. Romic is the county’s Headquarters or capital of the Tonj East county and there was no need at all for the government soldiers to order Red handkerchief to be removed on their heads. All Tonjes people are very angry about SSPD

        repondre message

  • 12 August 08:19, by Mayendit

    I feel sorry and heartbreaking for what happened to them and on one hand, I would not blame very much on the SSPDF soldiers because since the late Chairman Dr.John Garang died then, the new nation was left lawless and the current President is afraid to visited all Armies and explain to them on how they will obeyed the rules of law. President Kiir is using Old generals such as Bol Akot Bol and Rin

    repondre message

  • 12 August 08:32, by Mayendit

    The President Salva Kiir Mayardit is not worried about what happens in Tonj East county,because he knows he was the one ordering SSPDF soldiers to go randomly and started killing before disarmament to begin. The youths were not refused for disarmament exercises but they very surprised to see two boys were shots dead just because of the Red handkerchief in their heads this is a horrible act and the

    repondre message

  • 12 August 09:12, by Mayendit

    Second to that, the President Salva Kiir Mayardit has ordered the SSPDF generals to carry disarmament exercises without assuring the Military accountability and responsibility in the place and the President and his government are not taking their full responsibility and accountability because they wanted to letting innocent civilians dies like a dog. General Bol Akot has no good record and same th

    repondre message

  • 12 August 09:30, by DumoMakuachdit

    Akol Koor must be held accountable for all these muddles he had caused. Though he was saying killing was solution. Otherwise, with God all those devil feats he did in this country will follow him. Rest in peace Aweil’s sons killed by Akol Koor.

    repondre message

  • 12 August 09:35, by Mayendit

    Joyuma John
    13 Chiefs of Luanyjang communities agreed on disarmament exercises unfortunately, the few SSPDF soldiers did a terrible in the middle of many communities of Tonj East county. To tell you the truth, it was not very easy fights as I am speaking to you, one Tank of SSPDF soldiers and many more others vehicles have been captured by Gelweng youths. Wounded SSPDF soldiers were also captured

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


False escape of Peter Biar Ajak from South Sudan to America 2020-08-07 15:58:45 By Steve Paterno In a dramatic fashion, Peter Biar Ajak, a South Sudanese political dissident, wrote an opinion article in World Street Journal (WSJ), published on July 23, 2020, the same day he (...)

How we can construct a shared vision for South Sudan’s future? 2020-08-01 09:21:58 David Nyuol Vincent To craft a shared vision for the future of South Sudan is difficult but not impossible. To surpass the perilous situation in which we are in now, we need to learn to (...)

Establish capable security force in Darfur 2020-08-01 07:43:40 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Darfur region is destined to continue bleeding. Those who believe in that openly say whether Omer Al-Bashir is still in the rule of Sudan or deposed, the region of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.