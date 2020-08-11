Sudan examines bodies believed to be of missing people

August 11, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - An investigation committee made up of security and forensic medicine officials travelled to the Nile River State to examine 3 bodies - buried in the area- likely to be for people missing following the bloody attack on the pro-democracy sit-in last year.

In June 2019, residents of River Nile State found the bodies of the three missing people floating on the Nile and buried them in the presence of the police and the prosecution.

Recently, it was decided to exhume the three bodies in light of the results of the investigations conducted by a committee in the Nile River State in June and July 2019.

Al-Sudani newspaper reported on Tuesday that the investigation committee believes that the three bodies are very likely to be of three people missing after the dispersal of the sit-in.

It ordered the exhumation of the bodies for autopsy and taking genetic samples to match their DNA with their family’s members.

On September 5, 2019, a civil society group called "Missing" said that the number of missing persons reached 22, including 10 after the violent attack on the sit-in in Khartoum.

The authorities did not officially announce the number of missing persons.

For its part, the Sudanese Professionals Association, the spearhead of the revolution, announced on August 8, 2019, that 40 people had been missing.

(ST)