Friends of Sudan group adopts declaration for sustainable peace in Sudan

August 12, 2020 (RIYADH) - The Friends of Sudan endorsed a declaration to support sustainable peace in Sudan and warned against attempting to spoil the Sudan peace process or democratic transition.

The eighth Friends of Sudan meeting was held in Riyadh on Wednesday via videoconference with the participation of the group members with the participation of South Sudan for the first time as a guest of honour.

The virtual meeting will be chaired by Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs was addressed by the South Sudanese chief mediator Tut Gatluak who briefed the meeting about the ongoing negotiations in Juba, Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) leader Hadi Idriss and Sudan Liberation Movement leader Minni Minnawi.

At the end of the meeting, the participants endorsed the Partners for Sustainable Peace in Sudan Declaration.

The Declaration voiced the group’s support for the "for Sudan’s civilian-led transition" and its efforts to achieve peace in the country.

"We reiterate that an inclusive and sustainable peace in Sudan is crucial to the success of the transitional period and to restoring sustainable security, stability and prosperity in Sudan," further stressed the declaration.

The group also praised the "constructive role" played by the South Sudanese government which mediates the talks to achieve peace in Sudan.

The meeting which was attended by 25 countries and international organisations reiterated its support for Hamdok government, the goals of the transitional constitution which pave the way for free and fair elections.

The Friends of Sudan called on the holdout groups to join the political process stressing that there are no military solutions to Sudan’s internal conflicts.

"We call on parties involved in the Juba peace process to negotiate in good faith in these historic peace talks and to refrain from demands that are counterproductive to the peace process, and to the achievement of a just and sustainable peace in Sudan," said the statement.

Talks with the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu are stalled and did not achieve any progress. The group calls to include self-determination and the secular state in the peace talks while the government says these issues should be discussed at the constitutional conference.

"We emphasize that any obstruction to the peace process will prolong the suffering of the Sudanese people. We express a willingness to impose consequences on all spoilers to the peace process and to implementation of the Political Declaration and Constitutional Charter of 17 August 2019," further stressed the statement.

The declaration, furthermore, expressed concern about the recent increasing violence in Darfur, outbreaks of fighting in South Kordofan and in East Sudan.

The participants urged the Sudanese government to address these incidents "with due diligence and take all necessary measures to protect the civilian population, and address deep-rooted causes.

They will convene its next meeting in October to discuss the economic reforms in Sudan and to take stock of the various processes, especially the IMF’s Staff-Monitored Program currently awaiting approval from IMF Management and Board; the build-up of the Family Support Program.

October meeting also will define the next steps of the Berlin Partnership process, i.e. the pledging conference foreseen for early 2021.

The participant welcomed the efforts geared towards addressing and the steps taken to fulfil the economic reform and the removal of fuel subsidies on gasoline and diesel.

