UNMISS dispatches patrol to prevent further violence in Jonj

August 12, 2020 (JUBA) - The UN peacekeeping mission, UNMISS, dispatched a patrol to Tonj on Wednesday to prevent further violence in the area following the bloody clashes between the army and gunmen.
Over the weekend, 70 people were killed in Eastern Tonj as a result of armed clashes between the army and the armed men from the area after the death of a gunman by a soldier in Romich market.
In a briefing to reporters in New York on Wednesday, Stephan Dujarric, UN Spokesman said that a patrol from the UN Peacekeeping Mission arrived on Tuesday evening in Tonj.
The patrol includes both military and civilian peacekeepers.
They are engaging with local authorities and community leaders to prevent further violence and help with reconciliation efforts.
The UN patrol will also visit Romich, a village in Tonj East that was directly impacted by the violence, to assess the security situation there.
Further, he added that a human rights team is also on the ground to carry out an investigation.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
False escape of Peter Biar Ajak from South Sudan to America 2020-08-07 15:58:45 By Steve Paterno In a dramatic fashion, Peter Biar Ajak, a South Sudanese political dissident, wrote an opinion article in World Street Journal (WSJ), published on July 23, 2020, the same day he (...)
How we can construct a shared vision for South Sudan’s future? 2020-08-01 09:21:58 David Nyuol Vincent To craft a shared vision for the future of South Sudan is difficult but not impossible. To surpass the perilous situation in which we are in now, we need to learn to (...)
Establish capable security force in Darfur 2020-08-01 07:43:40 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Darfur region is destined to continue bleeding. Those who believe in that openly say whether Omer Al-Bashir is still in the rule of Sudan or deposed, the region of (...)
MORE