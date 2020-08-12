Armed groups urge Friends of Sudan to support peace implementation



August 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan armed groups called on the Friends of Sudan to financially support the implementation of a peace agreement under negotiations in Juba and to form a mechanism to monitor its enforcement.

The Friends of Sudan on Wednesday held a videoconference hosted by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss ways to support the peace process in Sudan. Besides, the group’s members the meeting was attended by South Sudan’s Foreign Minister who was a guest of honour.

The participants were briefed by the South Sudanese mediator about the progress achieved in the process. Also, addressed the meeting the leaders of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Sudan Liberation Movement- Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM).

The leaders of the armed groups in their separate speeches called for an international mechanism to support and monitor the peace implementation process. Also, they stressed the need for financial support to the return of displaced and refugees.

"The Sudan Revolutionary Front calls on this conference to form a mechanism concerned with the matter of supporting the implementation of the peace agreement, with the participation of friends, parties to the peace process, and donors," said SRF leader Hadi Idriss.

For his part, Minnawi said they are worried by the absence of an international guarantor in the ongoing pace talks adding "I, therefore, invite Friends for Sudan to be part in the follow-up mechanism of implementing of any agreement we reach".

A UN delegation was in Khartoum for nearly two weeks for discussions with Sudanese officials and to assess the needs of a political mission that will support peace implementation and democratic transition in Sudan.

Idriss and Minnawi underlined that peace requires also to rehabilitate, reconstruct and develop the war-ravaged areas to avoid the resurgence of war.

"Therefore, it is imperative for the friends of peace and Friends of Sudan in the regional and international spheres to support reconstruction and promote development in the war-affected areas and in Sudan in general," said the SRF leader.

He also invited the group’s members to invest in the country, to support its efforts to recover funds that were plundered by the former Sudanese regime before to stress on the need to remove Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

On this respect, Minnawi said he looks forward "with great hope and eagerness" to "financial support both internationally and regionally from the brothers and friends of Sudan".

The SLM-MM leader also called to extend the mandate of UNAMID, stressing that the security situation is getting worse at all levels. For his part, SRF leader called for a qualified alternative for UNAMID to protect civilians in Darfur.

The Friends of Sudan said concerned by the recent outbreaks of communal violence in Darfur, South Kordofan, and East Sudan, which contributed to deepening the suffering of local populations.

They further urged the Transitional Government to take all necessary measures to protect the civilian population and provide effective security throughout Sudan.

(ST)