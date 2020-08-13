The Partners for Sustainable Peace in Sudan Declaration

August 12, 2020 (RIYADH) -

• We, the Friends of Sudan, reaffirm our full political support for Sudan’s civilian-led transition in its efforts to deliver on the will of the Sudanese people for a democratic, inclusive and prosperous Sudan living in peace.

• We reiterate our support for the Transitional Government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to achieve full implementation of the benchmarks laid out in the Political Declaration and the Constitutional Charter signed on 17 August 2019, which will help pave the way to sustainable peace, development and prosperity in Sudan and a democratic transition through free and fair elections.

• We reiterate that an inclusive and sustainable peace in Sudan is crucial to the success of the transitional period and to restoring sustainable security, stability and prosperity in Sudan. We commend the will and efforts of the Transitional Government towards achieving this peace, as demonstrated by its commitment to unrestricted access of humanitarian assistance, both cross border and cross line, to all conflict-affected areas.

• We commend Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s leadership in continuing to prioritize a comprehensive and inclusive peace, despite the enormous unforeseen challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

• We reaffirm that the peace negotiations must be an inclusive Sudan- owned and led process leading to a sustainable peace agreement, which addresses the root causes of conflict in Sudan and further strengthens Sudan’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national unity.

• We applaud the constructive role played by the Government of South Sudan in mediating the Juba peace talks and note with appreciation the important support provided by the African Union, the United Nations and other international partners.

• We acknowledge and welcome the valued participation of leaders of the Sudan Revolutionary Front, Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minawi, and the South Sudanese Mediation Team in this Riyadh Friends of Sudan meeting.

• We welcome the progress that has been made in the peace talks on Darfur, Southern Kordofan, Blue Nile, the East, Central and North Tracks and urge the rapid conclusion of a peace agreement(s).

• We express concern that a number of parties remain outside of the peace process. We call on all parties to the conflict to participate in peace negotiations, as there are no military solutions to Sudan’s internal conflicts. We call on parties involved in the Juba peace process to negotiate in good faith in these historic peace talks and to refrain from demands that are counterproductive to the peace process, and to the achievement of a just and sustainable peace in Sudan.

• We emphasize that any obstruction to the peace process will prolong the suffering of the Sudanese people. We express a willingness to impose consequences on all spoilers to the peace process and to implementation of the Political Declaration and Constitutional Charter of 17 August 2019.

• We express concern about the recent outbreaks of communal violence in Darfur, South Kordofan, and East Sudan, which contributed to deepening the suffering of local populations. We urge the Transitional Government to take all necessary measures to protect civilian population and provide effective security throughout Sudan.

• We stress the need for meaningful participation of women and youth in the peace process and the transitional government.

• We urge the parties to the peace talks to be cognizant of Sudan’s economic challenges, the global financial crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and prioritize negotiation demands in the peace process to reflect appreciation of these challenges, and commit as Sudanese, to collaborate to find mutually agreeable solutions.

• We underscore that sustainable peace and democracy require the continuous support of the partners for the transitional government and timely and effective implementation of economic reforms agreed with the International Monetary Fund program.