SRF leaders discuss peace in Sudan with Egyptian, UAE officials

August 13, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) leadership on Thursday discussed the progress achieved in the Juba mediated peace process with Egyptian and Emirati delegations, the alliance spokesman said.

Talks underway in Juba between the Sudanese government, SRF and SLM-Minni Minnawi as the parties say approaching the conclusion of the talks.

On Thursday, the Sudanese Defence Minister Yassen Ibrahim arrived as he leads the government delegation for talks with the armed groups on security arrangements which is the last agenda in the negotiating table.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Osama Said, SRF Spokesman, said that they held separate meetings with Abbas Kamel the head of Egyptian intelligence service and Khaled Saif Al Shamsi, a United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s official tasked with the Sudan file.

"His Excellency Major General Abbas Kamel assured (the SRF leadership) of Egypt’s unlimited support for the peace process and Egypt’s readiness to contribute to its success, as it is a partner and supporter of the peace process in Sudan," said Osama.

For the meeting with the Emirati official, he said: "The meeting dealt with the UAE’s role in support of the peace process in Sudan and its expected role in the implementation of the peace agreement to be signed with the government of Sudan during the next few days".

The SRF official did not elaborate on the details of the support the two countries re expected to provide to Sudan.

Hadi Idriss, SRF leader was invited together with Minni Minnawi to address a virtual meeting hosted by Saudi government of the Friends of Sudan on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing peace process in Juba for peace in Sudan.

On 24 July 2020, Qatar’s special envoy for conflict resolution Mutlaq Bin Majid Al-Qahtani met with Sudanese armed groups during a short trip to Juba for talks with South Sudanese officials.

