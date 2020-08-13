UNMISS establishes a temporary base in South Sudan’s Tonj

August 13, 2020 (JUBA) - The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has established a temporary base in Tonj to deter further violence in the area after recent clashes between government forces and local youth.

On Tuesday, UNMISS dispatched a patrol to Tonj following the killing of dozens of people in bloody clashes between South Sudan’s People’s Defence Forces and local youth who refused to render their arms during a disarmament campaign.

"Peacekeepers set up a temporary operating base to help deter further violence and are supporting local reconciliation efforts," said UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric on Thursday.

Dujarric further stressed that the security situation is calm "although tensions remain high".

He said that the peacekeepers met with local officials and military leaders, including the commander of the disarmament forces, as well as with community members and youth groups.

According to the UN media official, the patrol is trying to move from Tonj to Romich, the village where the clashes took place.

"Unfortunately, the road to Romich is currently impassable due to heavy flooding. The Mission is also trying to launch an air patrol instead," Dujarric said.

Heavy rains hit South Sudan as flooding displaced thousands of civilians in several areas particularly in Bor, Twic East, Duk and Ayod counties.

Aid workers say that efforts are underway to help 26,000 people in Bor impacted by flooding along the Nile River.

The total number of people who have fled to Bor to escape flooding and conflict is now around 53,000.

Also, UNMISS has sent engineering troops and the World Food Programme (WFP) has sent supplies to repair damaged levees.

Last July, a dyke along the White Nile collapsed in Bor.

(ST)