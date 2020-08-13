Sudan rejects Ethiopia’s demand to discuss water sharing deal

August 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Security and Defence Council on Thursday rejected to include a water-sharing deal to the ongoing negotiations on the filing and operation of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

On 10 August, the three parties agreed to postpone the African Union brokered discussions for a week on the request of the Sudanese government to hold further internal consultations.

“We affirm the need to reach a comprehensive and binding agreement on the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam as well as future projects on the Blue Nile, according to the report of the African Union experts presented at the mini-summit on July 21, " said the head of the Sovereign Council in a statement released after the meeting.

"This agreement is imperative to reduce the risks on the Roseires Dam and environmental and social impact of the Renaissance Dam on more than 20 million Sudanese who live on the banks of the Blue and Nile rivers."

"Tying this agreement to water sharing quotas is unacceptable," he further stressed.

African Union experts backed Sudanese proposals to settle the dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia over the filing process which will take several years. Also, Khartoum made proposals backing Ethiopia’s right to build more dams on the Blue Nile in the future.

However, Ethiopian negotiating delegation brushed aside the whole work done on this respect and proposed to discuss a water-sharing deal that might give the upstream country to demand compensations for any additional quantities of water downstream countries may receive.

