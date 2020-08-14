

August 14, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister discussed with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin the ongoing negotiations on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

In a statement released on Friday, the U.S. Treasury said Mnuchin had called Hamdok on Thursday to discuss the talks on the GERD including Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan.

"The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed the negotiations on an agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the need for good faith and political will among all parties to reach a final agreement," said the statement.

Mnuchin further expressed his appreciation for the constructive role Prime Minister Hamdok has played in GERD negotiations.

Ethiopian government ended the first phase of the GERD filling unilaterally, also it proposed to put aside the ongoing filling and operation and to negotiate a water-sharing deal.

Washington had brokered several rounds of talks between the three countries but Ethiopia declined to attend a meeting scheduled in February to finalize the deal.

Last June, Mnuchin had discussed the GERD process with Hamdok and reiterated his country support for "a fair and equitable agreement that balances the interests of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan".

Last year, the U.S. Secretary of Treasury hosted several rounds of talks with the World Bank between the three countries with the hope to facilitate agreement over the filling of the giant dam.

According to the statement, Hamdok and Mnuchin also discussed Sudan’s economic reform agenda, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing reforms.

"Secretary Mnuchin reiterated his support for the civilian-led transitional government’s commitment to respecting human rights, fighting corruption, and reforming Sudan’s economy".

