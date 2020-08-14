Limited explosion at ammunition depot outside Khartoum

August 14, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army said that a limited explosion occurred at an ammunition depot located in a southern Khartoum suburb on Friday but there were no human casualties, according to the army.

"The fire was controlled by the civil defence and the firefighting equipment of the factory without loss of life".

The explosion took place in a depot used to store little ammunition to be delivered for licensed pistols and cartridge ammunition.

"Munitions used by the armed forces are stored outside residential areas," stressed the statement.

The depot was built underground with armoured walls and secured against any possible explosions, the army added.

The factory is located alongside some military facilities in Al-Shajara.

