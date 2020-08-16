Insecurity and tribal strife threat Sudanese revolution

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

From the outset, we pray God Almighty for Mercy for the souls of the martyrs and the supplication for the speedy recovery of the wounded who are unfortunately all victims of insecurity and the evil criminal spirit of the fugitive criminals in light of insecurity and the plots of the so-called deep state of the defunct regime that works day and night in the case of invisibility and in public at other times to undermine the gains of the Sudanese people’s 19th December 2018 Glorious Revolution.

The title of this article comes against the backdrop of the repetitive and unfortunate events that continue to be caused by Lawlessness and security chaos, which was previously mentioned in three states in the region of Darfur, specifically in Central Darfur State at Nertiti locality, and in the North Darfur State in Fattabornu locality, and in the West Darfur State in the City of El Geneina and as well as Darfur’s recent battles and incitement from the old state or unruly gangs when the atmosphere has returned to normal in South Darfur after civil violence that lasted for three days, between the Fallata tribes of African origins and the Rizeigat tribes of Arab origins, which caused 30 deaths and many wounded in light of widespread looting the property and livestock of the Fallata, which in turn responded with attacks on the other Rizeigat tribe; and while an analyst saw that the old defunct deep state was behind what happened, another considered that "intrusive gangs" are responsible for fueling the conflict. https://www.alquds.co.uk/%D9%85%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%83-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%81%D9%88%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D8%AE%D9%8A%D8%B1%D8%A9-%D8%AA%D8%AD%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%B6-%D9%85%D9%86-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AF%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A9-%D8%A7/

This is besides the fierce tribal strife that kept continuing in Eastern Sudan region in the locality New Halfa –Halfa al-jadeeda- between the Zaghawa people and Halfawiyyin tribal groups, resulting regrettably, into the killing of two individuals, wounding from both sides along with causing burning and damages to property. Here, the remnants of the ousted regime were in operation to fan the fire of sedition; calling for the immediate the deportation and displacement of members and components of the Zaghawa tribe who lived in the area for more than sixty years. Furthermore, the area at the time was called Khashm al-Girba before the deportation of the Halfawis to it from the original Halfa area in northern Sudan to build the Aswan High Dam in their area that was called Halfa along the Nile Valley during in the 1960s during the reigns of Presidents of Sudan General Ibrahim Abboud and the Egyptian President Gamal Abdel-Nasir. https://www.google.com/search?q=%D9%85%D8%AA%D9%89+%D8%AA%D9%85+%D8%A8%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%A1+%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D8%AF+%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%89&oq=%D9%85%D8%AA%D9%89+%D8%AA%D9%85+%D8%A8%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%A1+%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D8%AF+%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%89&aqs=chrome..69i57j0l5.16794j1j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

Furthermore and unfortunately, Tribal fighting continued in the Eastern region of Sudan in the City of Port Sudan where the recurrent skirmishes continued leading to loss of lives between the Nuba and the Bani Amer tribal groups. Tensions have continued in the city of Kassala, eastern Sudan, five days ago, as a result of a violent tribal conflict that occurred between the tribes of Nuba, from South Kordofan, which have been present for centuries in eastern Sudan, and the tribe of Bani al-Amer, belonging to the Beja ethnic group that also resides in the east, following a quarrel between two sons. The two tribes transformed into clashes that resulted in killing 8 and wounding about 100 and exchanging setting fires of the homes of the two tribes’ members. Those two tribes have been fighting for about a year in Port Sudan, the main port of the country, but this time the war extended to the city of Kassala, which led the head of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to issue a statement "in which he appealed to the conflicting parties for calm," at a time when the forces were sent. Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with large military forces deployed in the neighbourhoods of the city to separate the two tribes. https://www.alquds.co.uk/%D8%AD%D8%B1%D8%A8-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%82%D8%A8%D9%8A%D9%84%D8%AA%D9%8A%D9%86-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D9%83%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%A7-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B3%D9%88%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D9%82%D8%AA%D9%84%D9%89-%D9%88/

Dr Akram Ali Al-Tom, Minister of Health, earlier also called on the citizens to stop tribal warfare, to renounce violence in all parts of Sudan, and to lay down arms and non-aggression. During his speech on the Coronavirus pandemic media platform, Al-Tom accused the defunct regime of fueling conflicts and violence across Sudan, and said, "The rivalry that is being stoked by the forces of the deep state has interests and the goal is fighting between the sons of Sudan." https://hi-in.facebook.com/SDNewsNetWork/photos/%D9%88%D8%B2%D9%8A%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B5%D8%AD%D8%A9-%D9%8A%D8%AF%D8%B9%D9%88-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%89-%D9%88%D9%82%D9%81-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%AD%D8%AA%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A8-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%82%D8%A8%D9%84%D9%8A-%D9%88%D9%86%D8%A8%D8%B0-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D9%86%D9%81%D9%A0-%D8%AF%D8%B9%D8%A7-%D8%AF-%D8%A3%D9%83%D8%B1%D9%85-%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D9%88%D9%85-%D9%88%D8%B2%D9%8A%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84/1650021651821736/

One would wish to hear during the post-December 2018 Glorious Revolution chanting of No to racism, no to tribalism, no to discord, and no to racial discrimination. However, the 3-decade long regime of the International Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM), the Khartoum Branch, which is deeply rooted, is not easy to uproot and throw it into the oblivion. Unfortunately, as the saying goes, the winds flow as the ships do not desire to flow; and because birds of a feather flock together and it’s the era of gangsters, Especially when the state is run by heterogeneous groups with ambitions that are inconsistent with the goals of the Popular Revolution, where you will find the ambitions of the political component called the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC) differ from the objectives of the armed struggle movements that are concerned with reaching a just and sustainable peace. Furthermore, there are also political parties in between the aforementioned that aspire to gain the largest number of seats in Parliament and consistently calling for early General Elections and they do not care about peace. In such a political atmosphere and environment some political party elites do not damn care about what happens to the internally displaced persons (IDPs), refugees and the other Sudanese in the Diaspora especially those unfortunate ones who their fate took them to Libya, the other failed state, to become due to their very Bad luck, forced labourers at best but slaves at their worst. Of course, we do not forget those who became food for whales in the Mediterranean Sea when the rubber dinghies inflatable rubber boats they were travelling on sank while they were aspiring to go to one of the European Union countries.

Idowu Koyenikan who is an internationally acclaimed organizational consultant and author” - USA TODAY NETWORK has been quoted as saying: “You can no longer see or identify yourself solely as a member of a tribe, but as a citizen of a nation of one people working toward a common purpose.” https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/tag/tribalism

Dr Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/