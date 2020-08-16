 
 
 
Pope Francis calls to avoid conflict over Blue Nile water

August 15, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Pope Francis on Saturday called for dialogue between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on Saturday, urging to avoid conflict over the Blue Nile water.

Pope Francis (Reuters photo)The Pope made his call during the annual Angelus message for Assumption Day, the most important Catholic feast dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

He said "following with particular attention the situation of the difficult negotiations regarding the Nile between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan."

"Continue on the path of dialogue so that the Eternal River might continue to be a source of life", uniting, not dividing, nourishing friendship and not hostility or conflict, he said

"Let dialogue be your only choice, for the good of your dear populations and of the entire world," he stressed.

The three countries are engaged in a process mediated by the African Union after several years of talks on the filling and operation of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Ethiopia plans to build two other dams in the future to become the first continental producer and exporter of power.

However, these projects will also enable it to control the water flow to the downstream countries and now propose to put aside discussions on the GERD and to negotiate a water-sharing deal.

Sudan and Egypt reject the proposal and accuse Ethiopia of planning to sell them water in the future.

(ST)

