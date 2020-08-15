Sudan, Darfur armed groups agree to unify talks on security arrangements

August 15, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government and the armed movements in Darfur agreed to unify negotiations on security arrangements.

Dhieu Matouk, the rapporteur of the South Sudanese Mediation, told reporters following a session held on Friday that the two parties agreed to unify the negotiating positions on the security arrangements.

He pointed out that the deliberations on this matter during the last period resulted in three different position papers by the government, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM).

The SLM-MM refused last June to discuss the security arrangements through videoconference meetings while the SRF negotiated separately with the Sudanese government.

Now as the talks are progressing with the SLM-MM, the two groups SRF-Darfur track and the Minnawi group have to draft a joint position paper to be discussed with the government.

Matouk confirmed that during the Friday meeting, it was agreed to unify the negotiation papers so that they would be included in one paper identifying the outstanding issues.

The SRF and SLM-MM demand to maintain their combatants during the transitional period saying part of it would serve in a joint force to protect displaced people. Also, they stress that the DDR process, in fact, should be part of a process to reorganize the national army.

On Friday, Matouk said that the mediation decided to form a committee to draft one negotiating paper to submit it as a basis for the talks and asked Darfur armed groups to provide their positions on the sticky issues.

SPLM-N Agar

In a related development, the Sudanese government delegation discussed on Saturday the DDR process with the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar.

"The mediation team received from the SPLM delegation a new proposal to negotiate the issue of the integration of its forces and they transmitted to the government delegation".

He further added that "the two parties engaged in negotiating about it without the presence of mediation."

(ST)