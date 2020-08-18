Khartoum governor condemns the use of violence against protests

August 17, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Governor of Khartoum State slammed the excessive use of violence by the police forces to disperse the "Inventory" march in Khartoum.

On Monday, the Resistance Committees organized protests on the first anniversary of the signing of the Constitutional Declaration between the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the dissolved Military Transitional Council. The text set the goals of the transitional period and determined a timetable to implement it.

The protesters wanted to show their anger over the delayed implementation of the transitional agenda in terms of peace, democratic reforms and particularly justice as the government has failed until now to hold accountable those who killed civilians during the revolution.

"I express my deep sorrow over the events that took place in the Inventory processions organised by the revolutionary forces," said the governor of Khartoum, Ayman Khaled, said in a statement on Monday.

The Attorney General Taj al-Sir al-Hiber and prosecutors supervising the police forces said that the dispersal of the protest was based on their appreciation of the security situation, Khaled further said.

"But despite these justifications, I see that the use of force was excessive, and contradicts our approach in the era of freedom, peace and justice," he stressed.

The police forces used tear gas to disperse protesters who sought to storm the premises of the cabinet office in Khartoum after refusing to hand over their memo to a member of Hamdok’s office demanding that he personally come to meet them.

The police arrested 77 protesters who were released later during the day.

The governor called on the Attorney General to investigate the use of force to disperse the protesters.

The police issued a statement saying its forces acted in line with the law to preserving public order and safety of government officials and public institutions.

Abdel Aziz al-Hilu the leader of the SPLM-N issued a statement to voice his support for Monday protest.

