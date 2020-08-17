August 17, 2020 (JUBA) - The head of the National Democratic Movement, Lam Akol Monday voiced concerns about the missed timelines in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and proposed a number of measures to catch up with the time.

On 22 August will mark the sixth month into the transitional period for the implementation of the levitated peace pact of 12 September 2018 that ended a five year period of civil war in the young nation.

The agreement included an implementation matrix for the formation of transitional institutions and reforms to be implemented before to hold a free and fair general election after 30 months of transition.

In a letter to the signatories of the agreement on Monday seen by Sudan Tribune, Akol said 67 of the activities that were to be implemented during the first six months of the transitional period have been missed.

“This is a very serious matter. As you are aware, implementation activities are interconnected and non-implementation of some will cause delays of the implementation of subsequent ones;” he said.

He said that to catch up with time, they can do several things simultaneously instead of doing it one after another as it is the case currently.

He proposed to form 4 committees to accelerate the implementation of the security arrangements, economic and humanitarian matters, constitution-making process and transitional justice.

He further proposed the immediate ratification of the Constitutional Amendment Bill and President Kiir assent the transitional constitution once ratified.

NDM leader further suggested reconstituting the legislative assembly and the Council of States.

(ST)