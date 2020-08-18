 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 18 August 2020

Sudan, SPLM-N al-Hilu to resume peace talks on Thursday

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Mediator Tut Gatluak announces the suspension of the peace talks surrounded chief negotiators on 26 December 2019 (Photo Sovereign Council)
August 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM)- Sudanese government and the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu will resume peace talks next Thursday, said the spokesman of the mediation on Tuesday.

Dhieu Matouk, the Rapporteur de la South Sudanese mediation told the official Sudan News Agency that the agreement was reached during a meeting with the negotiating team of the SPLM-N al-Hilu on Tuesday morning.

Matouk said that the two parties will resume discussions on the declaration of principles from where they had stopped.

"Perhaps the issues of humanitarian aid and the cessation of hostilities will be discussed," he added.

Talks are deadlocked on the relationship between religion and state, as the SPLM-N al-Hilu says that this issue should be discussed in the talks. But the government says it should be discussed in the constitutional conference.

On 22 June, the government said it had received an invitation from South Sudan’s mediation to resume negotiations with the SPLM-N al-Hilu.

At the time, the spokesman for the government negotiating delegation, Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi said that the meeting agenda includes three items: cessation of hostilities, humanitarian assistance, pursuing the negotiations on the declaration of principles.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Insecurity and tribal strife threat Sudanese revolution 2020-08-16 04:15:51 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman From the outset, we pray God Almighty for Mercy for the souls of the martyrs and the supplication for the speedy recovery of the wounded who are unfortunately all victims (...)

The puppeteers and the puppets in South Sudan 2020-08-16 04:01:44 By John Adam Lual Using traditional retrogressive politics of barbarians which have put back the country into an anarchic state; the citizens have nothing remain than to take the law into their (...)

False escape of Peter Biar Ajak from South Sudan to America 2020-08-07 15:58:45 By Steve Paterno In a dramatic fashion, Peter Biar Ajak, a South Sudanese political dissident, wrote an opinion article in World Street Journal (WSJ), published on July 23, 2020, the same day he (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.