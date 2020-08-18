Sudan, SPLM-N al-Hilu to resume peace talks on Thursday



August 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM)- Sudanese government and the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu will resume peace talks next Thursday, said the spokesman of the mediation on Tuesday.

Dhieu Matouk, the Rapporteur de la South Sudanese mediation told the official Sudan News Agency that the agreement was reached during a meeting with the negotiating team of the SPLM-N al-Hilu on Tuesday morning.

Matouk said that the two parties will resume discussions on the declaration of principles from where they had stopped.

"Perhaps the issues of humanitarian aid and the cessation of hostilities will be discussed," he added.

Talks are deadlocked on the relationship between religion and state, as the SPLM-N al-Hilu says that this issue should be discussed in the talks. But the government says it should be discussed in the constitutional conference.

On 22 June, the government said it had received an invitation from South Sudan’s mediation to resume negotiations with the SPLM-N al-Hilu.

At the time, the spokesman for the government negotiating delegation, Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi said that the meeting agenda includes three items: cessation of hostilities, humanitarian assistance, pursuing the negotiations on the declaration of principles.

