Over 100 wounded after renewed clashes in Jonglei-Pibor: MSF

August 19, 2020 (JUBA) - The international medical aid group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Wednesday said they treated over 100 civilians wounded during the continued tribal violence in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Patient brought from Gumuruk town of Pibor county during clashes between the Lou Nuer and Murle earlier this year (File photo / ST)

Hundreds have been killed and thousands were displaced as a result of the intercommunal fighting between the Murle and the Dinka Bor or the against the Lou Nuer which had begun in December 2019.

"After months of bitter inter-communal clashes, fighting has continued to sweep across Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams have treated over 100 war-wounded civilians and evacuated dozens for urgent surgery," said MSF in a statement released on Wednesday.

The latest wave in violence, which started in early June and ended mid-August, has left tens of thousands of people displaced in the bush in need of healthcare, as well as food, clean water and sanitation and basic shelter., further said the group.

"Over the course of just one week, between 29 July to the beginning of August, the MSF medical team in Pieri received an influx of 102 war-wounded patients, the youngest just 15-years-old".

Further, 11 patients were treated for gunshot wounds at the outpatient emergency response in Pibor relaunched on 11 August. Of the 11, six patients, including two women, two men and two children one aged only 3-years-old, were evacuated for specialised treatment.

Furthermore, 36 patients from Pieri were transferred for emergency surgery to the MSF hospitals in Bentiu and to Juba.

on 23 July, UNMISS head and UN Secretary-General Special Representative, David Shearer said concerned by the continued attacks in Jonglei and called to stop the fighting.

"Parties must immediately stop fighting, pull back and return to their home areas. Buffer zones need to be established to protect people and enable reconciliation to safely take place," he said.

"This conflict is not simply intercommunal between ethnic groups. Other political figures are at work. External actors need to stop deliberately stoking the conflict for the sake of local communities," he further stressed.

On17 August, the holdout People’s Democratic Movement (PDM) of Hakim Dario denounced the non-intervention of the government forces to stop "recent invasion of the Murle in GPAA by the combined heavily armed tribal armies of Lou Nuer and Dinka Bor".

(ST)