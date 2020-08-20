SPLM-N al-Hilu withdraws from Sudan’s peace talks

August 20, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-North led by Abdel Aziz Al-Hilu, withdrew on Thursday from the peace negotiations in Juba to protest Hemetti’s leadership of the government negotiating delegation.

Amar Daldoum, the SPLM-N al-Hilu Secretary-General and chief negotiator said they had already on 18 August lodged a complaint to the mediation where they indicated their position considering that his RSF militiamen commit heinous violations against civilians across the country.

"We consider that the Rapid Support Forces are hostile to civilians and peace. Therefore, the commander of the RSF lacks neutrality and is not qualified to lead the negotiation delegation," said Daldoum in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

Following a series of meeting in Juba, Hemetti and al-Hilu on 11 September 2019 signed a joint statement announcing they agreed to start talks for peace in the Two Areas on 14 October 2019.

The parties failed to make progress in the talks when the SPLM-N al-Hilu proposed to include the secular state and the right to self-determination in the agenda of the talks. Consequently, the stalled discussions were suspended in February 2020.

The chief negotiator of SPLM-N al-Hilu also expressed his dissatisfaction with the mediation sating they hope to get a response for their letter.

"However, we were surprised by the start of the session without a reference to the complaint," he said before to add that the mediation insisted on continuing the negotiations and denied the accusation made by the SPLM-N"

Further, the mediation "began to justify on behalf of the government delegation".

After the meeting, Galtuak told reporters that the two parties held a procedural meeting during which he presented the agenda of the talks before to suspend the meeting for further consultations.

He also said that the two parties will resume discussions tomorrow.

For his part, the spokesperson of the mediation Dhieu Matouk told reporters on Thursday evening they received a protest letter about some violations of the cessation of hostilities that took place in the Nuba Mountains in particular.

Matouk added that as mediators they will seek to monitor the situation on the ground.

He added that it is natural that there are violations on the ground but it is necessary for the parties to stop these violations.

He revealed that a meeting would be held tomorrow with the SPLM-N al-Hilu to address all the issues related to the peace talks.

On 16 October 2019 three days after the begging of the talks, the SPLM-N al-Hilu withdrew from the peace negotiations accusing the Sudanese transitional government of carrying out hostile acts against civilians in South Kordofan.

