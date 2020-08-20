NAS fighters kill six bodyguards of South Sudan Vice President Wani

August 20, 2020 (JUBA) - Six bodyguards of South Sudanese Vice President James Wani were killed by the National Salvation Front (NAS) in Central Equatoria State on Wednesday 19 August.

A small group of NAS fighters ambushed a reconnaissance Toyota Land Crusher Pick-up belonging to the bodyguards of the Vice President James Wani lgga at Kuse Pager, Luwala Barna, Lobonok County, said NAS Spokesman in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

"(6) bodyguards of VP were killed in action and several others wounded," further said Suba Samuel Manase.

Manase added they captured several machineguns different quantities of ammunition in good conditions. Also, they burned a Pick-up vehicle.

The groups reiterated its commitment to the cessions of hostilities agreement signed on 21st December 2017 in Addis Ababa, and to the Rome Declaration signed on 20th January 2020 in Rome but stressed it reserves the right to self-defence.

The increased number of attacks in the Equatoria by the government and holdout rebel group is one of the serious challenges threatening the cessation of hostilities in the country.

The revitalized transitional government was supposed to resume talks in March with the SOMMA, an alliance of holdout groups, under the mediation of Sant’Egdio religious community in Roma, Italy.

The spread of the coronavirus pandemic delayed the peace process.

