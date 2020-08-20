 
 
 
Al-Burhan, Deby discuss Chad-Sudan border security

Al-Burhan meets Deby on 20 August 2020 (SUNA photo)August 20, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan travelled Thursday to Chad for talks on border security with President Idris Deby.

The official news agency SUNA said the two leaders met in Am-Djarass, Deby’s traditional summer residence near the Sudanese border to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation and international and regional issues of common concern.

For its part, the Chadian presidency in a statement issued after the end of the one day -visit said they discussed security and economic issues.

"The two parties discussed the issue of cross-border security, the fight against terrorism, the free movement of goods and people and the economic issues with particular emphasis on Port Sudan," said the Chadian presidency.

During a visit to Chad on 16 December 2019, Sudan Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok agreed with President Deby to further strengthen the role of the Chad-Sudan Joint Force to securing the common border, and the exchange of information and intelligence between the two countries.

They also agreed on the need to take strong and consistent action to contain irregular immigration and the arms smuggling.

Sudan and Chad have formed the joint border force in 2010 after a reconciliation ending accusations of support to rebel groups from both sides.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

