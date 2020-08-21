South Sudan puts off peace talks between Sudan, SPLM-N al-Hilu

August 21, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese chief mediator announced on Friday the postponement sine die of the peace talks between the Sudanese government and the rebel SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.

The suspension comes in response to the withdrawal of the SPLM-N al-Hilu from the peace talks on Thursday to protest the involvement of Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti’ the General Commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the peace process.

Tut Gatluak held a press conference at the venue of the peace talks in Juba to announce the suspension of the talks until they meet with the leadership of the Movement.

Gatluak further expressed his frustration from the position of the SPLM-N al-Hilu saying that the mediation has nothing to do with choosing whoever represents Sudan in the negotiations.

Tut Gatluak who is also a close presidential aide for Salva Kiir recalled that al-Hilu had signed an agreement with SRF commander and Sudan’s deputy head of the Sovereign Council to engage in peace talks in September 2019.

He said that the SPLM-N al-Hilu has the "legitimate right" to demand a secular state in Sudan and the right for self-determination but "the role of mediation is limited to organize the sessions of talks, to chair it and to organize the negotiations".

President Kiir in the past several times said he was able to bring Abdel Aziz al-Hilu to the negotiating table to conclude a peace agreement with Khartoum.

Gatluak said that the SPLM-N delegation will remain in Juba despite the suspension of the peace talks.

Al-Hilu is currently in an Eastern African country, it is not clear when he would come to Juba.

In a related development the SPLM-N of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front led by Malik Agar concluded talks on the political issues and would sign the political protocol very soon.

T he two parties had to discuss the amount of the funds that the central government will give to finance the implementation of the peace agreement.

The SPLM-N Agar recently signed an agreement on the security arrangement with the government. Also the two parties held a series of talks to edit and proof reading the text of the agreement.

