 
 
 
Friday 21 August 2020

JEM leader meets UAE officials over peace in Sudan

JEm leader Gibril Ihrahim speaks in a meeting held in Paris on 26 November 2017 (ST Photo)August 21, 2020 (?HARTOUM) - The leader of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) Friday discussed peace with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation in Juba.

JEM spokesman Mutasim Ahmed Saleh told the official news agency (SUNA) that the meeting was "frank and transparent" and dealt with issues of peace and stability in Sudan as well as the need to expedite efforts to reach a peace agreement.

JEM leader has just returned from Cairo where he discussed peace with the Egyptian government.

While the UAE delegation recently arrived o follow the progress in the peace process as the two parties are finalizing the discussions and a peace agreement is expected to be sealed by the end of the month.

Saleh praised the UAE’s efforts to support the peace process in Juba and its calls on all Gulf states, the region and international community to actively contribute to meeting the requirements of implementing the peace agreement

JEM spokesman further pointed to the costly voluntarily return of displaced persons and refugees to their places of origin which require providing basic services, the DDR of the armed groups in the national army and establishing a fund to support the families of the victims.

(ST)

Comment on this article



