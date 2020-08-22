Hemetti, Qatari envoy discuss peace in Sudan

August 22, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s First Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemetti) and the Qatari Special Envoy Mutlaq Al-Qahtani discussed the peace process in Sudan on Saturday.
The meeting took place in Juba, where the Sudanese parties are finalizing a peace agreement between the government, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi.
"The meeting dealt with the progress in the peace negotiations between the Sudanese government and the armed movements," said a statement issued by the Sovereign Council.
"Also, the meeting touched on the Doha Agreement for Peace in Darfur" of 2011 sponsored by the Qatari government, further said the statement.
Sources close to the meeting said that Qatar considers ways to support the peace implementation process in Sudan.
Within the framework of the Doha peace agreement for peace in Darfur, Qatar built a several villages for the voluntary return of IDPs and refugees.
The Friends of Sudan held a meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia on 12 August to discuss ways to support peace in Sudan. Qatar is a member of this group.
The Qatari special envoy for conflict resolution met with Sudanese armed groups during a short trip to Juba On 24 July.
(ST)
