Al-Hilu was not killed in plane crash outside juba: statement

August 22, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu denied the death of its leader among the victims of a cargo plane that crashed near the South Sudanese capital Juba on Saturday.
Shortly after its takeoff in the morning, the Antonov plane crashed in the Kameru neighbourhood seven kilometres west of Juba international airport.
On board, there were three passengers and five crew from Russia, seven died and one survived.
"We confirm that Comrade Commander Abdel Aziz Adam al-Hilu is fine and he was not among the passengers of this plane," said Amar Amoun the Movement’s Secretary-General in a statement released on Saturday evening.
Some parties spread fake news on social media that al-Hilu was among the passengers of the ill-fated plane, Amum said
"There is no reason to make him among its passengers," he added.
the reports about the death of the SPLM-N were released by some FaceBook pages hostile to the transitional government in Sudan.
The armed SPLM-N-al-Hilu is holding talks for peace in Sudan’s Two Areas. But the negotiations have suspended sine die by the mediation as the group withdrew from the talks asking to change the head of the government delegation for the peace process.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Lessons to RJMEC and the Rome peace process 2020-08-21 12:25:58 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi In one of my articles in August 2018, I made some arguments quoting Chapter Seven, Article 3 of the then ARCSS which provided that JMEC “shall be responsible for (...)
Insecurity and tribal strife threat Sudanese revolution 2020-08-16 04:15:51 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman From the outset, we pray God Almighty for Mercy for the souls of the martyrs and the supplication for the speedy recovery of the wounded who are unfortunately all victims (...)
The puppeteers and the puppets in South Sudan 2020-08-16 04:01:44 By John Adam Lual Using traditional retrogressive politics of barbarians which have put back the country into an anarchic state; the citizens have nothing remain than to take the law into their (...)
MORE