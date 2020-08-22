Al-Hilu was not killed in plane crash outside juba: statement

August 22, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu denied the death of its leader among the victims of a cargo plane that crashed near the South Sudanese capital Juba on Saturday.

Shortly after its takeoff in the morning, the Antonov plane crashed in the Kameru neighbourhood seven kilometres west of Juba international airport.

On board, there were three passengers and five crew from Russia, seven died and one survived.

"We confirm that Comrade Commander Abdel Aziz Adam al-Hilu is fine and he was not among the passengers of this plane," said Amar Amoun the Movement’s Secretary-General in a statement released on Saturday evening.

Some parties spread fake news on social media that al-Hilu was among the passengers of the ill-fated plane, Amum said

"There is no reason to make him among its passengers," he added.

the reports about the death of the SPLM-N were released by some FaceBook pages hostile to the transitional government in Sudan.

The armed SPLM-N-al-Hilu is holding talks for peace in Sudan’s Two Areas. But the negotiations have suspended sine die by the mediation as the group withdrew from the talks asking to change the head of the government delegation for the peace process.

