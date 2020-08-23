Al-Burhan reiterates readiness to put army’s economic establishments under govt control

August 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereign Council, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) confirmed that the army readiness to put its economic and industrial institutions under the control of the civilian government.
In a speech to SAF high ranking officers on Sunday, al-Burhan renewed the army commitment to the principles of the revolution its ability to protect the country and preserve its unity.
"Some parties are working to create a rift and a rupture between the armed forces and the components of the Sudanese people. They justify their economic failures at the expense of military companies and investments by spreading some lies about these companies claiming they control the whole national economy," al-Burhan said.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said his government began with the agreement of the military component modifying the status of companies belonging to the security and military sectors to be under the authority of the government.
The former minister of economy Ibrahim al-Badawi hinted that Hamdok was not enthusiastic to control of the military-economic activities that much of Sudanese support.
Also, some political forces criticised Hamdok’s "inertia" in this respect.
The Sudanese army and security service control over 200 companies operating in various vital economic areas without paying taxes or customs, and without supplying their profits to the public treasury.
Al-Burhan said the army has invited the finance ministry to take control of these commercial and industrial establishments but the ministry did not respond.
"The lack of clarity of vision of those in charge of the economy, and the existence of other agendas among some political parties, are the cause behind the promotion of lies that the armed forces control in the national economy," he said.
(ST)
