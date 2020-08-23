 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 23 August 2020

Sudan’s PM meets Qatari diplomat over peace process

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Abdallah Hamdok meets Qatari Special Envoy Mutlaq Al Qahtani on 23 August 2020 (SUNA photo)August 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and visiting Qatari diplomat Mutlaq Al Qahtani discussed the Juba process for peace in Sudan on Sunday.

According to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the meeting was attended by the Sudanese Foreign Minister Omer Gamar Eldin and the Cabinet Minister Omer Monis.

"The Qatari envoy conveyed to the Prime Minister the greetings of the Qatari leadership" and discussed with him the progress of the talks hosted by South Sudan government, said SUNA.

For its part, the Qatari News Agency (QNA) said the meeting discussed bilateral cooperation and Qatar support to the peace process in Sudan.

The Qatari government has begun implementing a development programme in support of the peace agreements signed under the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur particularly to support the return of displaced people and refugees.

The official news agency said Hamdok "expressed his thanks and greetings to the sisterly State of Qatar", and thanked the Qatari envoy for the visit, which "would strengthen the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the two brotherly countries".

Qatar had been blamed during the first months of the revolution of supporting the former regime of Omer al-Bashir.

Recently, several commentators wrote about Qatar’s position from the former regime to explain that Doha contributed to its collapse, further they blamed Hamdok government for not responding to the Qatari efforts to support his government.

QNA reported that Al Qahtani met also with the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries and peace process.

Hemetti who leads the government negotiating delegation had already met with the Qatari diplomat in Juba on Saturday.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Rev. Joshua Dau Diu’s claims about Malakal town 2020-08-24 00:04:14 By: Jalpan Samson On 29 July 2020, Rev. Joshua Dau Diu published a letter in which he was responding to Dr Peter Adwok Nyaba’s article titled ''Independent Administrative Areas: A Leaf from (...)

Lessons to RJMEC and the Rome peace process 2020-08-21 12:25:58 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi In one of my articles in August 2018, I made some arguments quoting Chapter Seven, Article 3 of the then ARCSS which provided that JMEC “shall be responsible for (...)

Insecurity and tribal strife threat Sudanese revolution 2020-08-16 04:15:51 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman From the outset, we pray God Almighty for Mercy for the souls of the martyrs and the supplication for the speedy recovery of the wounded who are unfortunately all victims (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.