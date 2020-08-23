 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 23 August 2020

Sudan, Darfur groups disgaree on integration of rebel combatants

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 23, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government and the Darfur armed groups still diverge on the integration of rebel combatants, which is the last sticky point in the negotiation about the security arrangements between the two parties.

Dhieu Matouk spokesman of Sudan peace process (SC photo)The head of the mediation team between Tut Gatluak announced last Monday that the initial signing of the peace agreement will take place on August 28.

"The negotiation process between the Sudanese government and the Sudanese Revolutionary (SRF) Front-Darfur Track and the SLM-Minni Minnawi has been completed in most of the issues related to security arrangements, except for the integration of forces," said Dhieu Matouk the rapporteur of the mediation committee, on Sunday.

He pointed out that the government delegation suggested integrating the combatants of the armed groups into the regular forces within a maximum time of 39 months, while the armed movements’ delegations believe that the DDR should take place over a period of seven years.

Matouk confirmed that the mediation received the two proposals and called for a meeting at the venue of the talks on Sunday evening, at the level of leaders of the negotiating delegations.

On August 18, the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N SRF led by Malik Agar reached an agreement to integrate the movement’s fighters into the regular forces over a period of 39 months.

The mediation member said that the government delegation and the SRF have completed reviewing and revising the political chapter of the peace agreement on Darfur region, which had previously been agreed by the parties.

"The reviewed papers include issues of transitional justice, land ownership, issues of displaced people, refugees, farmers and herders, as a joint committee was formed to draft these papers in their final form to initial it at a date to be set on Monday."

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Rev. Joshua Dau Diu’s claims about Malakal town 2020-08-24 00:04:14 By: Jalpan Samson On 29 July 2020, Rev. Joshua Dau Diu published a letter in which he was responding to Dr Peter Adwok Nyaba’s article titled ''Independent Administrative Areas: A Leaf from (...)

Lessons to RJMEC and the Rome peace process 2020-08-21 12:25:58 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi In one of my articles in August 2018, I made some arguments quoting Chapter Seven, Article 3 of the then ARCSS which provided that JMEC “shall be responsible for (...)

Insecurity and tribal strife threat Sudanese revolution 2020-08-16 04:15:51 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman From the outset, we pray God Almighty for Mercy for the souls of the martyrs and the supplication for the speedy recovery of the wounded who are unfortunately all victims (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.