Ethiopian PM in Khartoum on Tuesday for talks on bilateral relations



August 24, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed arrive in Khartoum on Tuesday for talks on bilateral relation between two neighbouring countries.

The visit was announced by the newly appointed Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan, Yibeltal Aemro after presenting his letter of credence to Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sovereignty Council at the Sudanese presidency.

According to Amero, Ahmed will hold meetings with Sudanese leaders on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance it.

Bilateral relations have been recently affected by the Ethiopian position in the tripartite process on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The Ethiopian intransigence pushed Sudan to adopt coordinated positions with Egypt in the talks amid international pressure on Addis Ababa to review on the filling and operation.

Initially, Khartoum had made several propositions to preserve Ethiopia’s right to develop future projects on the Blue Nile.

(ST)