NAS says South Sudan army build up troops ahead of imminent offensive

Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) soldiers take a break during a military assault drill in Nzara on the outskirts of Yambio November 29, 2013. (Reuters Photo)
August 24, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) have been building up troops and preparing for an imminent offensive on the positions of the National Salvation Movement (NAS) said the holdout group on Monday.

"The SSPDF Command ordered all divisions in South Sudan to contribute troops to the GHQs in Juba," said NAS Spokesman Suba Samuel Manase in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday.

Following this order the SSPDF reinforcement has started arriving in the army’s bases of Liria, Lobonok, Kajo-Keji Yei, Mundri and Maridi areas in a preparation for an imminent attack on NAS positions, he further said.

Last week, NAS fighters killed six bodyguards of Vice President James Wani.

Manase said they group leadership put the rebel forces on high alert and be ready to defend themselves and the civilians.

Further NAS advised civilians to avoid movements in all major roads where the government offensive is expected to concentrate; this is to evade the possibility of civilians caught up in the crossfire.

The holdout armed group reiterated its commitment to the Cessions of Hostilities Agreement of 21st December 2017, and to the Rome Declaration signed on 20th January 2020 in Rome Italy.

(ST)

