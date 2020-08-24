 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 24 August 2020

Sudan proposes to support training of unified South Sudan army

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 24, 2020 (JUBA) - Sudan’s Defence Minister renewed his country’s readiness to contribute to the training of the unified South Sudanese army.

Yassen Ibrahim

Yassen Ibrahim met Monday with the South Sudanese Defence Minister Angelina Teny to discuss security issues between the two countries.

In statements after the meeting, Teny said they discussed security issues in the two countries.

"Also, the Sudanese Minister of Defence affirmed his readiness to support us in the field of training and implementation of peace agreements," she further said.

We agreed on the need for forming the unified forces, and the Sudanese minister stressed their readiness to contribute and support, she stressed.

The unification of the armed groups and the government army is part of the revitalized peace agreement that Juba had to implement during the pre-transitional period.

The government, however, failed to implement the unification of the armed forces due to the lack of money and refusal of the international community to support the process.

For his part, Yassen said that the meeting discussed the unification of troop in South Sudan and also dealt with outstanding security issues between the countries.

All problems will be solved, "with will and confidence, we are able to solve problems related to the two countries and the region," he said.

In line with the cooperation agreement of Sep 27, 2012, the two countries formed a joint political security committee to discuss border issues and border crossing points.

The Sudanese defence is currently in Juba heading his government delegation for South Sudan’s mediated peace talks with the armed groups.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Rev. Joshua Dau Diu’s claims about Malakal town 2020-08-24 00:04:14 By: Jalpan Samson On 29 July 2020, Rev. Joshua Dau Diu published a letter in which he was responding to Dr Peter Adwok Nyaba’s article titled ''Independent Administrative Areas: A Leaf from (...)

Lessons to RJMEC and the Rome peace process 2020-08-21 12:25:58 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi In one of my articles in August 2018, I made some arguments quoting Chapter Seven, Article 3 of the then ARCSS which provided that JMEC “shall be responsible for (...)

Insecurity and tribal strife threat Sudanese revolution 2020-08-16 04:15:51 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman From the outset, we pray God Almighty for Mercy for the souls of the martyrs and the supplication for the speedy recovery of the wounded who are unfortunately all victims (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.