Sudan proposes to support training of unified South Sudan army

August 24, 2020 (JUBA) - Sudan’s Defence Minister renewed his country’s readiness to contribute to the training of the unified South Sudanese army.
- Yassen Ibrahim
Yassen Ibrahim met Monday with the South Sudanese Defence Minister Angelina Teny to discuss security issues between the two countries.
In statements after the meeting, Teny said they discussed security issues in the two countries.
"Also, the Sudanese Minister of Defence affirmed his readiness to support us in the field of training and implementation of peace agreements," she further said.
We agreed on the need for forming the unified forces, and the Sudanese minister stressed their readiness to contribute and support, she stressed.
The unification of the armed groups and the government army is part of the revitalized peace agreement that Juba had to implement during the pre-transitional period.
The government, however, failed to implement the unification of the armed forces due to the lack of money and refusal of the international community to support the process.
For his part, Yassen said that the meeting discussed the unification of troop in South Sudan and also dealt with outstanding security issues between the countries.
All problems will be solved, "with will and confidence, we are able to solve problems related to the two countries and the region," he said.
In line with the cooperation agreement of Sep 27, 2012, the two countries formed a joint political security committee to discuss border issues and border crossing points.
The Sudanese defence is currently in Juba heading his government delegation for South Sudan’s mediated peace talks with the armed groups.
(ST)
