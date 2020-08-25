 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 25 August 2020

Delink Sudan’s terrorism delisting from normalization with Israel: Hamdok

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok called on the visiting U.S. Secretary Michael Pompeo of State to delink Sudan removal from the terror list from the normalisation of relations with Israel.

Hamdok receives Pompeo at his office in Khartoum on 25 August 2020 (ST photo)Pompeo was in Khartoum on Tuesday for talks with Hamdok and the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on bilateral relations and particularly Sudan removal from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the Government Spokesperson Faisal Mohamed Saleh also tacitly said that Pompeo asked Hamdok to normalize relations with Israel.

"Regarding the U.S. request to normalize relations with Israel, the Prime Minister explained to the Secretary of State that the transitional period in Sudan is led by a broad coalition with a specific agenda to complete the transition process, achieve peace and stability in the country before to hold free elections," Saleh said.

The transitional government does not have a mandate beyond these tasks to decide on normalization with Israel, he further said adding that a decision would be made on this matter after the completion of the institution of the transitional authority.

The information minister was referring to the formation of the transitional parliament which will be established after the signing of a peace agreement with the armed group.

"The Prime Minister called on the U.S. administration to separate the process of removing Sudan from the list of States Sponsoring Terrorism and the issue of normalization with Israel," he emphasized.

On 30 July, Pompeo clearly told lawmakers that his administration desire to remove Sudan from the list of states that sponsor terrorism this year if Khartoum manages to settle claims related to 1998 U.S. embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania.

"I think lifting the state sponsor of terrorism designation there if we can... take care of the victims of those tragedies would be a good thing for American foreign policy," Pompeo said during a hearing in the Senate foreign relations committee.

Pompeo’s statement relieved many Sudanese because it came against statements by some U.S. senators who without any consideration of the collapse of the Sudanese economy requested to delay the removal and to negotiate more money for the African victims who are now Americans.

With Pompeo’s demand to normalize relations with Israel, Sudanese again seem disillusioned with the American administration which keeps saying there is no link between the establishment of relations with Israel and the delisting from the blacklist.

In a separate statement, al-Burhan called on the United States to rescinding Sudan’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism.

The head of the Sovereign Council avoided speaking about the relationship with Israel.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 August 00:04, by Kuol87

    There we go!!. Mike Pompeo and his secret society low life was ’deliberately brought to our cloned so-called of Arab North Sudan to come & show these cheap & dirty secret societies signs to their yet another secret society criminal, Mr. Hamdock. Mr. Abiye Ahmed of Abesh (so-called ethiopia) was also deliberately "nudged to go to our El Khartoum" by his handlers in the US, gulf Arab states to go to go to Khartoum".

    repondre message

    • 26 August 00:09, by Kuol87

      for instructions, cheap and dirty intrigues. Where are lowly informed ’South Sudanese who always think, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their evil white English people, their evil juus (so-called iseraelis), their Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their Bantuses or gulf Arab states are our allies or uncles?

      repondre message

      • 26 August 00:16, by Kuol87

        However we always tell these lowly informed fools how desperately their *their so-called uncles or allies are over our country and our people’. They don’t listen. But to always watch their evils juus (so-called israelis), Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), their UN, their evil white Americans, English people and some of their creepy allies in between and hope, UN and NGOs free food is what they would always be living on.

        repondre message

        • 26 August 00:23, by Kuol87

          When we tell our woolly informed fools that to let us *round up anything that is connected to evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, their sleazy NGOs, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), some of their Bantuses; Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Nepalese, Sri Lankans and other bunch of low lives over out country & over our people* once and for all.

          repondre message

          • 26 August 00:28, by Kuol87

            our lowly informed elders don’t want to listen to us. But they are going to listen us anyway after we have bombed these vermins out of our country and over our people again. But at what costs? Let any evil brings any of these vermins into our country and over our people ever ever again. And that vermins would be as good as dead. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM.

            repondre message

            • 26 August 00:38, by Kuol87

              *Secret societies love our country and our people to death*. I was "approached by these vermins at the university of McGill in Canada some years back to join their *secret societies low lives*. I told them no. They bullied me very badly. And when I went and study in Germany, they didn’t go and bully me. And when I went to do my research, at the UNSW, Sydney, Australia.

              repondre message

              • 26 August 00:45, by Kuol87

                The vermins went and followed me and even threatened me to join their secret societies criminals. I told them, no means no. Here in my home state of Jonglei, they again came and followed me that ’I don’t earn much, but to work for them to earn more money’. Where are the *evil stalkers now, I killed them*. Lowly informed South Sudanese fools. Be very very careful.

                repondre message

                • 26 August 00:51, by Kuol87

                  That from *Jerusalem to Euphrates Rivers, Tigris Rivers and up to Nilotic plains and valleys-----the so-called evil juus (so-called israelis) would extend our country and over our people*. Good luck, that is not going to happen under the sun or even in million years, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. The vermins love affairs with our country and our people has gone too far.

                  repondre message

                  • 26 August 00:58, by Kuol87

                    The so-called *Lake Victoria* where our Nile Rivers start from is what is *being Geopolitically fought behind the scenes*. Our country and our people are now *another Democratic republic of Congo (Angola), Central Africa republic (C.A.R), Mozambique, some of their of their creeps in West Africa, Middle East, some of their Asian countries, Cuba and Caribbean countries, South American countries>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 26 August 01:05, by Kuol87

                      some of their central European and Eastern European countries during their so-called COLD WAR. COLD WAR has NEVER EVER GONE ANYWHERE in the first PLACE. Mr. Salva Kiir and his bunch of lowly informed elders clearly informed that *the UN, the evil juus (so-called israelis), some of their Bantuses, their cloned so-called Arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), their UN, their sleazy NGOs and UNSC are really enemies.

                      repondre message

                      • 26 August 01:11, by Kuol87

                        But the lowly informed think, living over our our country and our people and wear their *cheap and cow boy hat* is anything. Countries like *our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), our cloned North Sudan, Northern Nigeria, Ghana, South African and even Tanzania to some small extent think, we are equal with them*. Good luck to the vermins.

                        repondre message

                        • 26 August 01:16, by Kuol87

                          The whole cheap and dirty intrigues here is always about to use our people and our country as *Geopolitical chess game or football, every ten (10) years. And the cheap and dirty intrigues is all about to *re-unite South Sudan and our most hated evils on this planet earth with their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan just like their then *East and West Germany* during their so-called COLD WAR.

                          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Rev. Joshua Dau Diu’s claims about Malakal town 2020-08-24 00:04:14 By: Jalpan Samson On 29 July 2020, Rev. Joshua Dau Diu published a letter in which he was responding to Dr Peter Adwok Nyaba’s article titled ''Independent Administrative Areas: A Leaf from (...)

Lessons to RJMEC and the Rome peace process 2020-08-21 12:25:58 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi In one of my articles in August 2018, I made some arguments quoting Chapter Seven, Article 3 of the then ARCSS which provided that JMEC “shall be responsible for (...)

Insecurity and tribal strife threat Sudanese revolution 2020-08-16 04:15:51 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman From the outset, we pray God Almighty for Mercy for the souls of the martyrs and the supplication for the speedy recovery of the wounded who are unfortunately all victims (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments 2020-08-14 07:11:00 A Collaborative Civil Society Statement in Response to The Law of Various Amendments (Abolishing and Amending Provisions Restricting Freedom) – Exposing ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ Sudanese women (...)

Remarks by SRF leaders at the Friend of Sudan meeting on peace 2020-08-13 07:58:58 Chairman of the Friends of Sudan Conference, Your Excellency, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The Prime Minister of Sudan and the participating team from the (...)

S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.