Renaissance dam should be instrument for regional integration say Sudan, Ethiopia PM



August 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Ethiopian Prime Minister and his Sudanese counterpart agreed that the mega-dam on the Blue Nile should be an instrument for regional integration between the riparian countries.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed flanked by his defence, foreign and water ministers were in Khartoum for talks on bilateral relations and the mega-dam on the Blue Nile near the Sudanese border.

In a joint statement released after the end of talks between Ahmed and Hamdok, the two sides agreed that regional integration is the way forward to fulfil their peoples’ aspirations in peace, development and pan -Africans unity.

Therefore "the two sides agreed to reactivate all existing bilateral mechanisms, designed to further the cooperation in different areas," reads the statement.

The statement further dedicated a separate paragraph to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)affirming the need to reach a win-win deal.

It is imperative to reach "A win-win formula that would make the GERD a vehicle for regional integration between the riparian countries," said the statement.

The two neighbours further renewed their support and commitment to the AU-led mediation in the GERD negotiations.

"They view this initiative as a manifestation of the principle of African solutions to African problems," they said.

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have failed to strike a deal on the GERD filling and operation.

Recently Ethiopia reversed its position on the whole process currently by the African Union proposing to negotiate two deals on the filling and water-sharing. This new development angered Sudan which was long-time accused by Egypt of being favourable to Ethiopia.

During a visit to Khartoum on 15 August, Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly and his Sudanese counterpart called for a legally binding agreement on the hydropower dam.

