Sudan arrests eight SPLM-N al-Hilu members: statement

August 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) -Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Al-Aziz Al-Hilu said that the Sudanese authorities have arrested eight of its members in the Kunais area of the Blue Nile state in southeastern Sudan.

“Eight members of the SPLM were arrested in Gunais East of the Roseries locality when they held a peaceful meeting in the city’s market on Tuesday morning,” said Mohamed Youssef al-Mustafa, the head of the Movement in the Government Controlled Areas in a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune on Tuesday evening.

Al-Mustafa pointed out that the government had previously arrested a member of the Movement in Gedaref State and had also targeted youth and students in El Geneina of West Darfur State.

He accused the government’s security services of repressing, intimidating and targeting the cadres and members of the SPLM-N al Hilu in the country in a clear violation of the constitutional document which ensures freedom of expression and public meetings.

Al-Mustafa condemned the conduct of some "circles and groups that have a negative attitude towards peacemaking in Sudan, and using the authority to impose its vision."

"The SPLM is resistant to terrorism and cheap blackmail," he added.

Al-Mustafa also called to restructure the army and armed militias into professional forces that work to enforce the law and protect the constitution and citizens without discrimination.

Talks for peace with the armed group are stalled as the SPLM-N al Hilu calls to include the secular state and self-determination in the negotiations.

Recently, the group withdrew from the negotiating table, to protest the leadership of the government negotiating delegation by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo who is the Vice-Chairman of the Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Rapid Support Forces.

