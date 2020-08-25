 
 
 
Tuesday 25 August 2020

Sudan arrests eight SPLM-N al-Hilu members: statement

August 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) -Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Al-Aziz Al-Hilu said that the Sudanese authorities have arrested eight of its members in the Kunais area of the Blue Nile state in southeastern Sudan.

Mohamed Youssef al-Mustafa (ST photo)“Eight members of the SPLM were arrested in Gunais East of the Roseries locality when they held a peaceful meeting in the city’s market on Tuesday morning,” said Mohamed Youssef al-Mustafa, the head of the Movement in the Government Controlled Areas in a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune on Tuesday evening.

Al-Mustafa pointed out that the government had previously arrested a member of the Movement in Gedaref State and had also targeted youth and students in El Geneina of West Darfur State.

He accused the government’s security services of repressing, intimidating and targeting the cadres and members of the SPLM-N al Hilu in the country in a clear violation of the constitutional document which ensures freedom of expression and public meetings.

Al-Mustafa condemned the conduct of some "circles and groups that have a negative attitude towards peacemaking in Sudan, and using the authority to impose its vision."

"The SPLM is resistant to terrorism and cheap blackmail," he added.

Al-Mustafa also called to restructure the army and armed militias into professional forces that work to enforce the law and protect the constitution and citizens without discrimination.

Talks for peace with the armed group are stalled as the SPLM-N al Hilu calls to include the secular state and self-determination in the negotiations.

Recently, the group withdrew from the negotiating table, to protest the leadership of the government negotiating delegation by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo who is the Vice-Chairman of the Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Rapid Support Forces.

(ST)

  • 26 August 11:42, by Mayendit

    That is exactly what the former President Omar al Bashir was doing. There is no any different between Old regime and the currently regime in Sudan. Arrested members of the SPLA North mean that, the Sudan government was trying to deceive them and such could tear down the peace agreement on others Darfur rebels because they are looking to gets their rights.

    repondre message

  • 26 August 11:46, by Mayendit

    Aziz al Hilu did not arrested Prime minister when he visited because he was showing world that he is for peaceful purposes. Shameful to the new Prime minister of Sudanese government.

    repondre message

  • 26 August 12:11, by Mayendit

    The late Chairman Dr.John Garang was the good leader in Sudan. He frees 190 Sudanese soldiers that were captured in Eastern Equatoria and told them that, you have choice to go to Khartoum so that you will see your relatives or joined SPLA if you wanted but you are free to leave and this is why he was welcome by 2 million people in North Sudan when he land in there.

    repondre message

  • 26 August 12:22, by Mayendit

    On the side of Aziz al Hilu.
    Why you allowed your people to stay in under the government control cities before the peace agreement to be done. Teaching your people in your movement to be strong dedicated to what they were fighting for because it was not easily for South Sudanese people to stay in 21 years and you were part of the SPLA struggle. Take leadership skills and teach them.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



