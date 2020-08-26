 
 
 
South Sudan’s NDM supports protests in Melut for cleaning oil spill and services

August 26, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Democratic Movement (NDM) Wednesday voiced its support for the demand of Paloch people clean the negative impact of oil on the environment and to provide them social services.

South Sudanese soldiers stand during President Salva Kiir’s visit to an oil refinery in Melut, Upper Nile State, South Sudan on November 20, 2012 (Getty Images)

The residents of the oil-producing area of Paloch in Melut County of the Upper Nile State have staged a protest movement since Monday calling on the oil companies to build roads, health facilities and to clean the environmental damage caused by the oil production.

Besides the corporate social responsibility, the peaceful youth protesters further call to the area right to benefit from the revenue of oil produced in their area.

In a statement signed by its leader Lam Akol, the NDM said it supports the "legitimate demands" of the population of the oil-producing areas.

"Our government is obliged to pay 5% of the revenue accruing from oil production in a State to that State, and specifically, more than half of that amount must be paid to the area in the State that produces the oil," said the NDM.

"The demands of the demonstrators are simple: provision of healthcare, clean water and following healthy ways to dispose of the contaminated water resulting from oil production. Who can be against such basic rights?"

The oil of Melut area has contributed to the economic growth and development in South Sudan which is one of the most oil-dependent countries in the world.

However, there is no treatment facility for the high level of water produced by oil production. This contaminated water and accidental spills have negatively impacted the environment.

The government in Juba has been in vain advised to tap the product gas, to treat polluted water and to have a monitoring mechanism to detect oil spills and sound spills management system.

The NDM called on protesters to keep advocating peacefully for their demands and urged the government to "heed to these legitimate demands and promptly provide these basic services".

(ST)

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

