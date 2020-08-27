Mediation postpones initial signing of Sudan peace agreement

August 27, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese presidential aide and chief mediator Thursday announced that the initial signing of the peace agreement between the Sudanese government and the armed movements has been postponed to Monday 31 August.

In remarks to the media in Juba, Tut Gatluak said that the government delegation headed by the deputy chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, and the delegations of the armed movements will sign next Monday in the Freedom Hall in Juba at 11.00 am a comprehensive peace agreement in the whole Sudan except for the areas controlled by the SPLM-N led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu.

"The postponement of the signing date comes within the framework of providing an opportunity for some armed factions that recently joined the peace process to view the issues that were negotiated and include their demands so that the peace agreement is comprehensive," said Gatluak.

"Further, the review of the text of the peace agreement and its preparation for the final signature also required this postponement," he added.

During the day there were different reports saying that a difference over the power-sharing in the West Kordofan state led to post the talks.

Hemetti late in the evening met with the SPLM-N leadership to discuss the sticky points but the two sides declined to speak about the issue.

Also, there is a small difference in the security arrangements in Darfur related to the definition of soldier and officer.

Speaking about the SPLM-N al-Hilu, the chief mediator said that the armed group is committed to the peace process adding that consultations are still continuing between the South Sudanese leadership and the leadership of the armed group in this regard.

About the initial signing ceremony, he said that President Kiir will address the event in presence of the IGAD foreign ministers and foreign diplomats in Juba.

