Sudan, Darfur armed groups initial seven peace protocols

Sudanese government and Darfur armed groups initial seven peace protocols in Juba on 28 August 2020 (ST photo)
August 28, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government and Darfur armed groups on Friday signed seven peace protocols ahead signing a comprehensive agreement on Monday, August 31.

The initial signing was attended by the South Sudanese mediation team and representatives of Chad, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt who are participating as an observer in the talks.

The signed seven protocol deal with the land ownership, transitional justice, compensation and reparation, the development of the nomads and herders sector, wealth-sharing, power-sharing and internally displaced persons and refugees.

The protocols were endorsed by the Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi and four other groups under the umbrella of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front including, the Justice and Equality Movement, Sudan Liberation Movement Transitional Council, the Sudanese Alliance and the

It is worth noting that the struggle movements, the Darfur track, consist of (5) organizations, which are the Sudanese Alliance (including 15 organizations), the Sudan Liberation Army Movement led by Mona Arko Minawi, the Justice and Equality Movement, the Sudan Liberation Movement - the Transitional Council, and the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance.

Tut Gatluk, the chief mediator announced that the parties on Saturday will initial the security arrangements and national issues protocols on Darfur.

With regard to negotiating with the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar over power-sharing in West Kordofan, identical sources confirmed to Sudan Tribune that it was agreed that the Movement would get 10% of the state institutions.

The initial signing ceremony of the peace agreement will be also attended by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok who will meet in Juba with President Salva Kiir and the Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, SPLM-N leader.

(ST)

