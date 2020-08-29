Peace agreement on Two-Areas is game-changer for Sudan: Arman

August 29, 2020 (KHARTOUM)- The peace agreement for the two regions has achieved a qualitative leap towards establishing a citizenship state in Sudan, said Yasir Arman, the SPLM-N deputy leader and chief negotiator.

“This deal actually is a key step in the construction of a democratic Sudan. It is not only about the Two Areas. I think it is a game-changer,” Arman stressed

He pointed out that the agreement which was initialled Saturday has established self-rule in the Two Areas. Also, they will obtain 40% of the wealth produced in the Areas including West Kordofan oil.

A comprehensive peace agreement is expected to be signed on Monday between the transitional government, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi, in the presence of South Sudan President of and the sponsor of the negotiations, Salva Kiir, the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdullah Hamdok.

The difficult negotiations that lasted a year resulted in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the government, the Revolutionary Front, and the Minawi Movement, which split from the latter. Also, SPLM-N al-Hilu withdrew from the talks but says it is committed to the process.

In a statement to Sudan Tribune, Arman said the agreement will enhance the performance of the transitional authority and its ability to achieve the democratic transition in Sudan.

Also, it would strengthen the civil-military partnership, he added.

With regard to the Two Areas, the chief negotiator of the Movement stressed that the deal achieved great gains for the people of the Blue Nile and South Kordofan. He said the agreement establishes strong regional governments with the necessary means to support the return of displaced people and refugees and achieving economic development.

"This agreement is unprecedented and achieved gains for the two regions that we could not reach in Naivasha," he said referring to the 2005 peace agreement.

"Therefore, we must stick to it, especially since it was difficult to achieve. Because it deals with previously unaddressed issues related to the national project to establish a country of equal citizenship and opportunity for its people without discrimination".

The agreement seen by Sudan Tribune provides to granting the Two Areas self-governance, the right to legislate under a legislative system based on Sudan’s secular constitution of 1973.

Further, a National Commission for Religious Freedom will be established, with branches in the Two Areas, to protect the rights of the Sudanese Christians, who constitute a significant group in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

On the security arrangements, the deal includes the integration of SPLA-N combatants into the Sudanese army within 39 months. Also, it provides to reform on a new basis that reflects the diversity of the country.

The Two Areas will get 40% of the wealth produced in South Kordofan, Blue Nile and West Kordofan for a period of ten years.

With regard to the power-sharing, the SPLM-N will nominate the governor of Blue Nile State, and deputy governors of South Kordofan and West Kordofan states. In addition, it will get 30% of the executive and legislative bodies.

West Kordofan Status

Concerning the oil-producing state of West Kordofan, Arman said that the two parties agreed to preserve its current administrative status, provided that the state is included in the agreement on the Two Areas in all its political, economic aspects s well as the security arrangements.

In the Naivasha Agreement of 2005, West Kordofan was administratively part of South Kordofan.

The government delegation during the negotiations insisted on the difficulty of re-annexing South and West Kordofan into one state because the establishment of the West Kordofan allows settling many tribal disputes.

It is worth noting that there are some Nuba ethnic groups in West Kordofan. Ismail Jalab SPLM-N SRF Secretary-General is from West Kordofan state.

