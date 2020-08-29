Sudanese army buys new Russian weapons



August 29, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army has acquired weapons from Russia during a military forum held in Moscow, said the Russian defence ministry on 27 August.

The large-scale international military-technical forum Army-2020 took place from 23 to 29 August at the Russian Armed Forces’ conference and exhibition centre Patriot in Moscow. The event is an occasion for the Russian army to show off tanks, guns and other weaponry.

According to the statement, the Directorate of International Military Cooperation at the defence ministry held fruitful discussions with military delegations from several countries including Sudan to discuss military and military-technical cooperation.

"As a result of negotiations with the Sudanese (...) party, international contract documents were signed for the supply of Russian military products," further said the Russian defence ministry.

"The planned transfer of Russian weapons and military equipment is aimed at further developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations with foreign colleagues and strengthening the national armed forces of (...) Sudan".

The Russian authorities did not elaborate on the weapons acquired by the Sudanese army.

The Sudanese economy has been collapsing due to the lack of money and the transitional government is unable to provide basic commodities and services to its people.

The government also has been facing difficulties to collect $325 million to be paid for the U.S. victims of terrorist attacks before to remove the country from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

