Sudan’s Hamdok urges armed groups to return quickly for peace implementation

August 30, 2020 (JUBA) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has encouraged armed groups to return to Khartoum at the earliest date to start the implementation of the peace agreement.

Hamdok arrived on Sunday to Juba to take part in the signing ceremony of a peace agreement with the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas between the government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) as well as the Sudan Liberation Movement of Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM).

Following the meeting, the cabinet Spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh told the official SUNA that, the prime minister held two separate meetings with the leadership of SRF groups and SLM-MM to discuss the implementation of the peace agreement.

"The Prime Minister proposed to establish a matrix for the implementation of the peace agreement and the technical implementation committees travel to serve as the advance delegation," Saleh said.

He said that the leaders of the SRF armed groups reiterate their "determination to make the agreement a success."

The minister said that Minnawi, also, stressed his determination to work side-by-side with the government to ensure peace implementation.

Following his arrival in Juba, Hamdok met with President Salva Kiir and his first deputy Riek Machar.

He also met with the Sudanese government negotiation delegation headed by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka "Hemetti".

The signing ceremony will be attended by the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan who will arrive on Monday morning.

For his part, Ussama Said SRF Spokesman said in a statement to Sudan Tribune that Hamdok pledged to fully implement the peace agreement.

"His Excellency affirmed that peace will bring a positive reality in the country and declared his commitment to fully implement the agreement"

He added that the SRF leaders affirmed their full readiness to participate effectively in r the success of the transitional period and renewed their unlimited support for the revolution’s government.

Following his meeting with President Kiir, Hamdok said they will work together with the South Sudanese leadership to ensure the implementation of the peace agreement.

"We will work together with the leadership of South Sudan and the mediation team to achieve the remainder of the agenda," he said.

He added the peace agreement with Darfur armed groups and the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar gives his government the courage to push forward for Sudan’s reconstruction and development.

