 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 4 July 2021

Sudan’s Petroleum minister urges cooperation with South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan's Energy and Oil minister, Jadain Ali Obeid speaks at the Oil & Power conference in Juba, June 29, 2021 (SUNA)

July 3, 2021 (JUBA/KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s Energy and Oil Minister, Jadain Ali Obeid has called for further consolidation of the cooperation with neighbouring South Sudan in the oil sector.

The minister made the remarks while speaking at the South Sudan Oil & Power conference held in the South Sudan capital, Juba from June 29-30.

The conference focused on issues like the existing investment opportunities, energy projects, expediting exploration, production operations and the challenges facing South Sudan’s oil industry.

Obeid said Sudan is witnessing a great change and its leadership had opened doors for cooperation and removal of all obstacles that in the past ruined relations between the two nations.

He pointed out that the oil industry is one of the strong mechanisms linking the two countries, citing the joint cooperation in the industry in the fields of exploration, production, consultancy, facilities, exchange of experiences and qualification of cadres.

Organized by Energy Capital & Power with the endorsement of the Ministry of Petroleum, Ministry of Energy and Dams, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Investment and Ministry of Labor, the event was one of the first large-scale events to be held in person since the onset of Covid-19.

Income from oil accounts for 98 per cent of South Sudan’s annual budget.

In June last year, the Central Bank of South Sudan said it would start buying crude gold from local miners to boost the landlocked East African country’s economy.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


No peace, no war state in South Sudan 2021-07-03 07:43:13 Ngor Arol Garang In August 2018, conflicting parties in South Sudan, both armed and non-armed signed a peace agreement meant to bring stability to the beleaguered nation. Yet in recent months (...)

Sudan should avoid war against Ethiopia 2021-06-27 18:58:16 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the threats of the Arab Republic of Egypt to launch fierce warfare against Ethiopia over the filling and operating of the Grand (...)

South Sudan Football Association’s rising Sun 2021-06-20 08:04:22 By Mareng Chuor Deng “It is my strong conviction that organizing our sports sector effectively, and anchoring it on a strong base of visionary management, sound fiscal discipline, transparency (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.